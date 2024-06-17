Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim fit-out specialist Marcon Fit-Out is marking 20 years in business with the announcement that it has created 20 new jobs over the last two years in support of its sustainable growth plan.

The company was founded by Mark O’Connor and Mark McElroy in 2004 after they noticed a gap in the UK & Ireland marketplace to service the interior fit-out market.

Initial growth led to the opening of a specialist joinery workshop in 2006 which has since grown into a standalone manufacturing space adjacent to Marcon’s Antrim headquarters. A second office was opened in Leeds in 2021 to support the increasing business in England and Scotland.

Over the last 20 years, Marcon has gone from strength-to-strength and firmly established itself across retail, hospitality, heritage and leisure sectors. Its impressive client list includes local businesses and global brands such as Titanic Belfast, Hinch Distillery, Guinness Storehouse, JD Wetherspoons, Luton Airport, Historic Royal Palaces, and North Face. The company has also undertaken over 600 projects for Global fast-food giant, McDonald’s.

Mark O’Connor, director of Marcon Fit-Out said: “Marcon started in 2004 with a workforce of five people and today we have over 75 employees and support hundreds of indirect jobs through our subcontractor network and supply chain across the UK and Ireland.

"Over the last three years we have added 20 people to our skilled workforce with the aim of supporting Marcon’s continued growth. We are proud to work with home grown businesses as well as some of the world’s biggest brands. We initially set-up as an interior fit-out contractor and we have steadily expanded our services to offer clients a full turnkey package to help deliver their vision.

“Over the last two decades, we have faced many challenges, as a business and an industry, however we have incredibly talented and experienced teams, which enable us to grow, transform and continue to lead the way. We are delighted to partner with our forward thinking clients, and we enjoy watching their own incredible growth, they have each played a key role in our success to date and we thank them for their continued support.

Mark McElroy, director of Marcon Fit-Out added: “We are delighted to be in the position to mark our 20th year in business and are confident that we’re well placed for continued success and have exciting plans in place.