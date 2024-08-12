Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Belfast-based sustainable design studio has launched a new project converting used textiles destined for landfill into high-end corporate merchandise for leading companies.

The expansion for clothing shop Titanic Denim comes after the business participated in the government-backed Go Succeed enterprise programme.

It is the latest venture for the multi award-winning company, founded over a decade ago by Marie Nancarrow with a vision to challenge fast fashion by transforming discarded jeans and other reclaimed denim garments into luxury items including tote and messenger bags.

Already, major businesses such as Smiley Monroe, Survitec and Heron Bros have worked with Titanic Denim through the ‘Rescued’ initiative to create bespoke corporate items including turning old lorry tarpaulin curtains into laptop folder and high-vis construction vests into drawstring bags for schools.

Marie said: “Titanic Denim has always been about promoting sustainability and through our new initiative ‘Rescued’, we’re partnering with businesses across Northern Ireland to boost their sustainability too.

“For companies that have textile waste that might normally go to landfill, whether it is old uniforms, post-production material, discarded fabric or deadstock, we can give the material a new life by transforming it into merchandise or other new products that can be reused in the business.

Belfast's Titanic Denim, founded by Marie Nancarrow, pictured, has launched a new project converting used textiles destined for landfill into high-end corporate merchandise for leading companies, after receiving assistance from Go Succeed

“Businesses work with us so that they can really showcase their ESG credentials, address their indirect and scope three emissions, telling the world that they’re making an effort to reduce textile waste.

“We are also in the process of setting up a ‘Rescued’ digital hub where new clients that have any textile waste can register their interest to have it transformed into new corporate merchandise or products rather than it end up in landfill. I have also worked closely with International Synergies NI who deliver resource matching workshops and their support has been outstanding.

“None of this however, would have been possible without the support of Go Succeed through which I was assigned an amazing mentor and had access to masterclasses that have helped me focus on building and launching the Rescued proposition.”

The initiative is a natural development for multi award-winning Titanic Denim which grew from Marie’s desire to make a positive impact on the world through fashion.

She continued: “My background is in fashion and textiles but I was blown away when I discovered the devastation that fast fashion has on our planet and in some cases, the people who work in this industry.

“Denim is especially challenging and that prompted me more to find out more about the production of the fabric and how I could potentially make a difference, and Titanic Denim was born.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Councillor Sam Nelson, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, added: “Belfast has always been home to new ideas and business ingenuity, and this latest initiative from Titanic Denim is a perfect indicator that innovation is alive and well in our city.

“Given our focus on supporting enterprise and business growth, we’re delighted to see the impact that Go Succeed is having on companies of all sizes across Belfast and beyond and send our congratulations to Marie Nancarrow. With Titanic Denim’s sustainable values and vision, her company’s success is doubly impressive.”

Marie added: “Go Succeed has opened doors that area already taking my business to the next level. It was given a newfound confidence to move forward, and given me many opportunities to meet with new clients, that will grow with the business.”