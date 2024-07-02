Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newry-headquartered company Around Noon appears in Sunday Times 100 and FEBE Growth 100

Northern Ireland firm Around Noon, one of the leading food-to-go manufacturers in the UK and Ireland, has been recognised in two of the most prestigious company listings in the UK.

The Newry-headquartered business which also has manufacturing facilities in Slough and in North London, has been listed in the Sunday Times 100 and the FEBE (For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs) Growth 100, published this month.

The firm, which produces high-quality chilled, hot and frozen products including sandwiches, wraps, salads and baked goods, is ranked 45th in FEBE Growth 100 and 96 in the Sunday Times 100.

Newry-headquartered Around Noon, one of the leading food-to-go manufacturers in the UK and Ireland, has been recognised in two of the most prestigious company listings in the UK. Pictured are Gareth Chambers CEO and Howard Farquhar, chairman, Around Noon

This follows on from Around Noon recently appearing in the Alantra Food & Beverage Fast 50 listing of the fastest growing food and drink businesses in the UK.

The FEBE Growth 100 reveals, on an annual basis, the fastest companies in the UK where the founders are still involved. It says that its listing is where you'll find some of the most talented entrepreneurs, most exciting companies and incredible teams.

The Sunday Times 100 is the annual ranking of the UK’s fastest-growing private companies with revenues of less than £250million.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “Our business has grown from humble beginnings to become one of the largest producers of food-to-go on these islands and that is testament to the hard-working team we have built – one that is at the very forefront of the industry, supporting our clients to continually innovate and serve the needs of this fast-paced market.”