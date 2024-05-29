Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleman’s Garden Centre in Templepatrick will represent Northern Ireland in the national winner’s reception in London, competing against finalists from England, Scotland and Wales

A Northern Ireland garden centre is preparing for the finals of the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards in London next month.

Coleman’s Garden Centre in Templepatrick won the Northern Ireland Rural Enterprise of the Year in March at a special awards ceremony held in the Titanic Belfast.

They will now go on to represent Northern Ireland in the national winner’s reception at the House of Lords in June, competing against other finalists from England, Scotland and Wales.

The Countryside Alliance Awards, now in its 17th year, honours the efforts of businesses that go the extra mile for the benefit of their local community by public vote. In the Rural Enterprise category, those wishing to nominate are required to consider if the business enhances the local area, if they are they committed to the future of jobs and to the local community, and if the business is a growing asset and making a real contribution.

During a recent visit, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper BEM toured the garden centre, meeting with staff and management to personally commend them for their dedication and hard work that led to this significant accolade.

During his speech, he highlighted the importance of local businesses like Coleman’s in sustaining the local economy and making a real difference to the local community.

Coleman’s Garden Centre in Templepatrick is preparing for the finals of the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards at the House of Lords in June, and the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper BEM (pictured), paid them a visit to wish them luck. Also included is Richard Fry, managing director of Coleman and staff

He explained: “Winning the Northern Ireland Countryside Alliance Award for Rural Enterprise is a testament to the exceptional service, commitment to sustainability and customer experience that Coleman’s consistently provides. It has been an established business in the local community and known across Northern Ireland for over 60 years and provides an exceptional economic boost to our Borough through their products and services, not to mention the hundreds of coach trips they host for visitors near and far.

“I am delighted they have been recognised and I wish them every success for the national finals.”

Incredibly proud, Richard Fry, managing director of Coleman’s, added: “Firstly we need to give a huge thanks to our loyal customers who voted for us leading up to the Northern Ireland awards in March. I also need to thank our incredible staff across the garden centre who always go the extra mile and make Coleman’s such a wonderful place to visit and enjoy.

“We are incredibly proud to have made it this far and we are honoured to represent Northern Ireland. Finally a big thanks to the Mayor for taking the time to visit us and wishing us all the best for next month.”

