Henderson Retail, the Mallusk-based company which is part of the Henderson Group, has picked up four gongs at the Retail Industry Awards, which recently took place in London.

The awards are acknowledged as one of the most prestigious retail award schemes in the UK.

Henderson Retail was crowned Forecourt Retailer of the Year for the third year in a row, while the company also picked up the award for Community Retailer of the Year.

Two of their company-owned stores were also honoured at the event: Eurospar Killyleagh was awarded Post Office Retailer of the Year and Eurospar Saintfield Road was named Forecourt Retailer of the Year.

Judges said: “Henderson Retail was once again the stand-out candidate for Multiple Community Retailer of the Year, raising nearly half a million pounds for good causes and undertaking a range of initiatives during the period. These ranged from installing more than 100 defibrillators, to supporting 77 foodbanks and more than 6,000 hours of volunteering. “Their support for charities and good causes really comes through, and the staff are clearly at the heart of this. They are really reaching out to their local community and getting to know their needs. There was strong communication of initiatives, especially internally, which kept motivations high. Community is clearly in the DNA of the business.”

Speaking of the company’s Forecourt Retailer of the Year win, judges added: “New developments in food-to-go – including a standalone production kitchen for its own-label range – combined with an impressive financial performance to help secure this year’s title.”

Henderson Retail Forecourt Retailer of the Year: Michael Surginor from Henderson Retail picks up the award for Forecourt Retailer of the Year at the recent Retail Industry Awards in London

Judges praised its “great focus on store standards, staff training and, as a result, excellent customer service”.

Two independent Spar and Eurospar retailers were also successful on the night. McKillop’s Spar, Ballymena took home the award for Independent Retailer of the Year (up to 3,000 sq. ft.) and Lynch’s Eurospar Trench Road in Londonderry picked up the award for Fresh Produce of the Year.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, added: “The Retail Industry Awards get more competitive every year, and we’re delighted to meet that challenge head on and come away with a host of respected awards. We are thrilled judges noted our investment across our forecourts, of which we operate 86 in Northern Ireland, ensuring we are delivering on the needs and wants of our shoppers.

Henderson Retail Community Retailer of the Year 2: Gregory Cochrane, Store Projects Manager, Henderson Retail picks up the award for Community Retailer of the Year at the recent Retail Industry Awards in London

“We are also pleased to see two of our company owned stores recognised for their significant contribution to their local communities and their business development success. It has been a fantastic year for Henderson Retail and we look forward to many more successful openings in the coming months.”

