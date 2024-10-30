Relief has been voiced that two “growth deals” will now go ahead in Northern Ireland, after facing an uncertain future.

As part of its budget, the government said the two investment schemes covering the north of the Province and the mid and south-west will in fact proceed.

Progress on the two deals was paused earlier in the year.

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said: “After creating confusion over the future of the Growth Deals in the North, the Labour Government has now confirmed that they will go ahead after all.

A map of all Northern Ireland's councils. One 'growth deal' covers Causeway Coast and Glens, and another covers the combination of Mid Ulster, Fermanagh and Tyrone, and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

“This news will be a great relief for all those involved in the projects due to be funded.

“It is a welcome investment in rural areas at a time when rural services face continued cuts.”

Meanwhile DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “In what is a challenging Budget, the Chancellor’s decision to lift the pause on City and Growth Deals is welcome news…

"We are pleased that the government has listened to our campaign, and commend all those who worked to achieve this positive outcome.”

So what are these "growth deals"?

They are often shrouded in vague language about "harnessing opportunity" and "boosting innovation", but here's a brief breakdown of what they actually mean in practical terms.

The Causeway Coast and Glens deal is a package of measures worth £100m.

Roughly £36m of that is slated to come from the UK government, £36m from the NI Executive, and the remainder from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and a host of "partners" like Ulster University and North West Regional College.

It is slated to involve:

Creating a Centre for Food and Drug Discovery (a bioscience hub) and a Business Innovation and Incubation Hub (a kind of lab) at Ulster University's Coleraine campus;

And "innovation hub" at the North West Regional College in Limavady and an "innovation centre" in Cushendall;

"Regeneration" cash for Bushmills and Dungiven;

A replacement for Coleraine Leisure Centre;

Better public transport to and from tourism hotspots in the region;

And a Portrush-to-Bushmills bike-and-pedestrian "greenway".

The Mid South West growth deal covers the area of three different councils: Fermanagh and Omagh, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Mid Ulster.

A PR spokeswoman for that deal said that the deal involves £278.5m of public funding.

Of that, £126m comes from central government and £126m from the NI Executive – added to which are £18.5m in funding for the A4 Enniskillen Southern Bypass and the Ulster American Folk Park, and at least £8m in funding from the three councils.

Exactly what the money will be spent on though is more vague than with the Causeway Coast and Glens deal.

The spokeswoman said it is "only progressing towards outline business case" so could not give a breakdown of where the money would be spent.

However, ideas which have been floated include:

An "innovation and skills academy" at South West College;

An "NI Agri-Food Robotics Centre" at CAFRE’s Loughry campus;

And "the promotion of longer term investment projects such as the reopening of the Ulster Canal".