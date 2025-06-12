Ministers launch new AI Collaboration Centre in Northern Ireland. Professor Helen McCarthy, chief scientific technology adviser, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Kathryn Harkin, chair of the AI Collaboration Centre Board and director of FinTru and David Crozier, director of the AI Collaboration Centre Board

New AI and Digital office will drive innovation and transform services

A new Office of AI and Digital has been created to help transform and reform the delivery of public services here.

The establishment of the office is a key element in Programme for Government to help improve efficiency and effectiveness in the public sector.

Speaking at the launch at the AI Collaboration Centre, a joint initiative between Queen’s University and Ulster University, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “In the ever-evolving world of Artificial Intelligence we need to harness the potential of the technology, particularly when it comes to transforming public services.

“Our lives, society and economy can be reshaped for the better with AI. The creation of the Office of AI and Digital will place us at the forefront of AI innovation as part of an economy that works for everyone.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, added: “Northern Ireland has the talent and the potential to be a world leader in responsible AI.

“Our AI and Digital Office will play a transformational role in public sector delivery, ensuring we can deliver a modern service that meets the needs of our citizens.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to foster the digital skills required to meet the demands of the future economy.