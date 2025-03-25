Northern Ireland Health and Safety Executive offer Fairground safety advice for operators ahead of summer season

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) is reminding fairground operators of the importance of good health and safety management ahead of many sites opening in the lead up to Easter and the summer season.

HSENI inspectors will be engaging with operators during site visits to ensure they are complying with their legal requirements including routine inspection and maintenance of fairground equipment, as well as general site safety during events.

HSENI Principal Inspector Kyle Carrick said: “The vast majority of accidents on fairground rides arise from either poor maintenance or poor operation of rides.

“Safe operation, regular inspection and ongoing maintenance are essential to ensure members of the public can continue to enjoy the fun and excitement associated with fairground rides.”

Health and safety inspectors will be available to provide advice to operators who are reminded that their duties extend not only to individual fairground rides, but also general site safety.

Organising and planning are key steps that ensure safety throughout every stage of an event. Such planning should include the development of emergency procedures to ensure foreseeable emergencies can be quickly responded to.

Kyle Carrick added: “The planning process for any event should identify any hazards, assess the risk, and determine what control measures may be required.

“The principles of risk assessment are very simple, think about what might cause harm to people and decide whether you are doing enough to prevent that.”