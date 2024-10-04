Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dia Beta Labs Ltd beats off rivals to secure £25,000 funding from the total prize fund of £55,000

A Northern Ireland founded holistic metabolic disease management start-up has been named the overall winner of the 2024 INVENT Awards, after securing top spot of the brand new BioBreakthrough category.

Dia Beta Labs Ltd is a UK-based biotech company building on over 30 years of translational research from their founding research group at Ulster University in Coleraine.

An innovative and future-thinking company, Dia Beta Labs Ltd is developing transformative treatments which take a holistic approach to metabolic disease management. These treatments provide high quality, sustainable weight loss through preferential targeting of fat whilst sparing muscle. Additionally, they rescue insulin-producing cells of the pancreas which are lost over time as the disease progresses.

Organised by Belfast science and technology hub Catalyst with headline partner Bank of Ireland UK, INVENT is the highlight event of the year for early-stage start-ups and aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations to a panel of expert judges.

At an award ceremony held in the ICC Belfast on Thursday, 12 finalists competed for the main prize, with Dia Beta Labs Ltd triumphing overall and taking home £25,000 from the total prize fund of £55,000. Each category winner took home £5,000.

Reflecting the different forms that innovation can take, INVENT refreshed its awards into six new categories this year: Green Horizons, Living Well, Creative Leisure, BioBreakthroughs, Unchartered Ideas and Future Business. In addition to the six main categories, INVENT also selected a winner for both the best student and inclusive innovation.

The INVENT Awards category winners on the night were:

INVENT 2024 Overall – Dia Beta Labs Ltd

BioBreakthroughs – Dia Beta Labs Ltd

Creative Leisure – KIJN

Future Business – Equipple

Green Horizons – e-breathe

Living Well – CyberSyd Ltd.

Unchartered Ideas – TalkTerms Ltd

Inclusive Innovation – Galvani TECH

Student INVENT – Vibrotect

The 12 finalists each took to the stage at the awards ceremony to give a one-minute elevator pitch for the chance to win £1,000 as voted for by the audience. Judged as the best pitch and winner of the additional £1,000 on the night was MediPacks Ltd.

The Catalyst for Change Award was awarded to Leeann Monk-Özgül, co-founder of Access Elemental. The award recognises and celebrates individuals who are driving positive change within the entrepreneurial ecosystem by offering pro bono support. Leeann was in great company with two other outstanding nominees, Adrienne Hanna, Founder & CEO of Right Revenue, and Eddie McGoldrick, Co-Founder & Chair of Joulen.

Fiona Bennington, director of Entrepreneurship and Scaling at Catalyst, said: “We are so proud and amazed by the huge level of talent within the INVENT 2024 finalists and would like to congratulate everyone involved, especially our winners on the night.

“Innovation comes in many forms and so by refreshing our categories this year we were delighted to welcome a host of new and creative ideas across different industries. At Catalyst we are focused on fostering inclusive innovation and so are delighted see the level of entries from people from different background continue to rise each year.”

George Higginson, managing director, Northern Ireland and UK Strategic Partnerships at Bank of Ireland UK said: “Fostering entrepreneurship and celebrating innovation are at the core of our long-standing partnership with Catalyst, and crucial to developing a strong and resilient local economy. Each year the INVENT Awards showcase what can be achieved when the right conditions are provided to help entrepreneurs grow, scale and thrive.

“That approach to developing an entrepreneurial spirit is at the heart of our partnership with Catalyst, working with local talent to deliver innovative solutions to real world issues.