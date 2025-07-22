Lucy Gormley, 4, pictured with Patrick O’Reilly’s sculpture Holding Dreams. £6 million of Irish and international art is set to feature at Ireland’s biggest art and sculpture event when Art and Soul returns to the Culloden Estate and Spa outside Belfast next Sunday. (July27) Image - Kelvin Boyes

A £6 million treasure trove of Irish and international art is set to feature at Northern Ireland’s biggest art and sculpture event.

More than 350 works by artists including Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Banksy, Julian Opie and Salvador Dali will be showcased when Art and Soul returns to the Culloden Estate and Spa outside Belfast next Sunday, July 27.

The free event runs until Sunday, August 31 and will also feature a major outdoor exhibition of 90 large sculptures and installations set throughout the 12 acres of gardens overlooking Belfast Lough.

Over 70 smaller, more intimate sculptures will be on display throughout the hotel interior.

Guests can discover works from some of the most celebrated Irish and international artists, including Ian Pollock, Eamonn Ceannt, Giacinto Bosco, Bob Quinn, Paddy Campbell, Sandra Bell, and John Fitzgerald.

“Art and Soul gives art lovers a unique opportunity to view these incredible works of art in the beautiful surroundings of the Culloden, the perfect setting to showcase some of the most celebrated artists of our time,” said Oliver Gormley of organisers Gormleys.

“Adults and children will enjoy the event equally, and our previous events in The K Club, Russborough, and the Castlemartyr resort attracted over 10,000 visitors.”

This is Gormleys’ 13th major art and sculpture event, with the Culloden hosting the exhibition for over a decade.

“Art and Soul brings something truly special to the Culloden,” said Howard Hastings, chairman of the Culloden Estate & Spa.

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests to explore this exceptional celebration of creativity and culture in one of the most beautiful settings in Ireland.”

During the exhibition, the Culloden will offer a specially themed experience – the Art of Afternoon Tea, alongside daily guided tours of the exhibition hosted by Gormleys.