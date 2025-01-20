Northern Ireland insurance firm 'grown at an exceptional pace' after revenue increased by 100% in 2024
HF Northern Ireland, a legal adviser to the insurance and commercial sectors, saw huge growth during 2024.
Formerly known as Horwich Farrelly, the UK legal services firm increased revenue by over 100%, adding a significant new offering in all aspects of marine law with the addition of Gavin Hegarty and ending the year with a total of 25 people based in the Belfast office.
Growth was further accelerated and a further 22 people added at the end of the year with the acquisition by HF of Quigg Golden, construction and procurement specialists based in Belfast, and significant investment from private equity firm CBPE.
January has seen Ryan Kelly promoted to partner and Francine Quinn to associate partner and recruitment is a high priority with the anticipated addition to the team of a further 10 to 15 specialists.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, partner and head of Northern Ireland, explained: “HF NI has grown at an exceptional pace and we’re delighted that we are now considered the number 1 choice for insurance companies for the defence of motor claims in Northern Ireland.
"We’ve built a fantastic team that puts us at the forefront of litigation in Northern Ireland and is helping us change the representation that insurance companies have within the Northern Ireland Courts.
“We see a huge opportunity for business growth in Northern Ireland and as we continue to grow, I’m looking forward to adding more lines of business, following the addition of our marine capability.”
