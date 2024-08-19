Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast firm Edwards with 60 years’ experience in all legal disciplines has appointed Kellie Morwood aged 28

Northern Ireland law firm Edwards has created its own piece of legal history by appointing its youngest ever partner.

Kellie Morwood, 28 years old, graduated from the Institute of Professional Legal Studies with Distinction and qualified as a Solicitor in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, she has acted primarily for the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) in areas such as crime, inquests, judicial reviews and police pensions.

Northern Ireland law firm Edwards has created its own piece of legal history by appointing its youngest ever partner. Pictured is Kellie Morwood

Ms Morwood, who graduated from QUB in 2017 with a First-Class Honours Degree in Law, said: “I am delighted and honoured to have become a partner. It is an immense privilege to know the trust placed in me by the firm. The area that I am most involved in can be demanding but I relish the challenges and the wide variety of issues that must be addressed on behalf of clients.”

David Sturgess, Edwards managing partner, explained: “This promotion reflects Kellie's outstanding dedication, expertise and commitment to our values, making her an invaluable asset to our growing team. We look forward to her continued success and the positive impact she will have in her new role as we strive to provide the highest quality of service to our clients.”

Edwards Partner, Michael May, also congratulated Kellie on her appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr May added: “Kellie is an exceptional lawyer. Her legal credentials are first class and her qualities of determination, attention to detail and appetite for work set her apart.”

“Her appointment is even more impressive given that at the age of only 28, she becomes the youngest ever partner in the history of Edwards. She is a strong addition to the team with outstanding commitment and drive.”

Edwards are acknowledged industry leaders and have a leading reputation across the full spectrum of legal disciplines providing individuals, businesses and charities with practical advice in a professional and personal way.