Northern Ireland law firm creates its own piece of legal history appointing youngest ever partner
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland law firm Edwards has created its own piece of legal history by appointing its youngest ever partner.
Kellie Morwood, 28 years old, graduated from the Institute of Professional Legal Studies with Distinction and qualified as a Solicitor in 2019.
Since then, she has acted primarily for the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) in areas such as crime, inquests, judicial reviews and police pensions.
Ms Morwood, who graduated from QUB in 2017 with a First-Class Honours Degree in Law, said: “I am delighted and honoured to have become a partner. It is an immense privilege to know the trust placed in me by the firm. The area that I am most involved in can be demanding but I relish the challenges and the wide variety of issues that must be addressed on behalf of clients.”
David Sturgess, Edwards managing partner, explained: “This promotion reflects Kellie's outstanding dedication, expertise and commitment to our values, making her an invaluable asset to our growing team. We look forward to her continued success and the positive impact she will have in her new role as we strive to provide the highest quality of service to our clients.”
Edwards Partner, Michael May, also congratulated Kellie on her appointment.
Mr May added: “Kellie is an exceptional lawyer. Her legal credentials are first class and her qualities of determination, attention to detail and appetite for work set her apart.”
“Her appointment is even more impressive given that at the age of only 28, she becomes the youngest ever partner in the history of Edwards. She is a strong addition to the team with outstanding commitment and drive.”
Edwards are acknowledged industry leaders and have a leading reputation across the full spectrum of legal disciplines providing individuals, businesses and charities with practical advice in a professional and personal way.
The Belfast firm has 60 years’ experience in all legal disciplines.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.