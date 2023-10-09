Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland corporate law firm Arthur Cox has appointed three new associates to its expanding corporate and commercial department in Belfast.

The new hires include Madison Bowyer, Megan Ryans and Jordan Taggart, each of whom have successfully completed the firm’s market leading trainee programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their appointments come as the department experiences continued strong demand both locally and from international clients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It provides advice to many of the region’s best-known businesses and works on some of the most high-profile and complex deals and transactions involving Northern Ireland-based entities.

Outlining that the firm has been ‘among the busiest in Northern Ireland over the past year’, Lynsey Mallon, partner and head of the corporate and commercial department, said: “It has been another incredibly busy year for our corporate and commercial practice as we continue to grow our wide client base comprising organisations across the public, private and third sectors.

“As a firm, we have a reputation for providing pragmatic and trusted advice to those clients, and I am thrilled to welcome our three new Associates who I know will only strengthen that reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is particularly pleasing that Madison, Megan and Jordan have come through our trainee programme, in which we invest a significant amount of time and resource. Each of them has already made a significant impact, adding real value as they work with partners to provide outstanding service and strategic counsel.”

Partner and head of the corporate and commercial department at Arthur Cox, Lynsey Mallon welcomes three new associates to the team following their successful completion of the firm’s market leading trainee programme. Pictured with Lynsey Mallon is Madison Bowyer, Jordan Taggart and Megan Ryans

In the last year the firm has been involved in a wide range of deals including working with Re-Vana Therapeutics as it successfully raised $11.9 million in a Series A funding round and advising logistics giant DFDS on its agreement to purchase McBurney Transport for a multi-million-pound sum.

Meanwhile, applications remain open until October 27 for students wishing to join the next tranche of Arthur Cox’s trainee programme in Belfast. More information is available here while an open evening will be held at Arthur Cox’s Belfast offices on October 19.