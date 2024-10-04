A Northern Ireland man has travelled from Australia to Northern Ireland on a bike – a journey which has taken him two and a half years!

David McCourt (36), who now lives in Australia, decided to cycle 24,000 miles from his new home in Melbourne to his old home town in Cushendall.

Born in the County Antrim village, David and his family moved to Australia in 2005 when he was 17-years-old, however he’s never forgotten his roots.

He explained: “My family moved to Melbourne 20 years ago but I always remember where I’m from. It’s been a dream of mine for a very long time to do a massive bike ride after my bestfriend travelled around Australia and came back with some amazing stories.

"I was meant to leave in June 2020 but Covid hit and I had to delay the journey for a couple of years. But as I got closer to the trip the idea of cycling back to Cushendall from Australia really took hold. It felt like a cool thing to do, to cycle from my new home all the way back to my old home. And that’s what I set off to do.”

David, a mechanical engineer, left Australia in June 2022 and arrived in Cushendall October 2024 passing through 26 countries.

However, as expected, David’s epic journey was not all ‘plane sailing’ being hospitalized four times, suffering a broken arm, an insect bite, numerous upset stomachs and countless punctures.

He continued: “I started my journey going through the centre of Australia. But while travelling through Broome in Western Australia I crash and broke my arm. I did such a good job of it that I needed surgery which they couldn’t do in Broome. I’d just spent four months and travelled nearly 4,500 miles and had to return to Melbourne for a three month recovery.

"So I was pretty disappointed to say the least!”

However once back on the road, David flew to Indonesia and then made his way up through south east Asia and then flew from Thailand to Bangladesh.

He explained: “Broadly speaking I went through south Asia up to the Hymalaya into Pakistan, up China then into central Asia, Afghanistan and into the Middle East. So the likes of Iran and Iraq, I was there for about four months, on to turkey and then up into Europe and up through the Balkans.

"I then took a ferry from Spain to Ireland and have cycled around for the last three weeks travelling up the West Coast. I’ve been visiting family in Cobh, Coleraine and ending my trip in Cushendall on Sunday evening.”

Unfortunately the final leg of his journey was one of bitter sweet following news that his Uncle John Scollay from Cushendall was dying with cancer and had only days to live.

"There were mixed feelings coming into Northern Ireland. It obviously represented the end of the trip, the final leg, but it was also heartwarming to see family and hear familiar accents which was really cool,” he added.

“However coming into Cushendall on Sunday evening was a bittersweet end to the trip because my Uncle was diagnosed with terminal cancer only eight weeks ago and I really want to say goodbye.

"I knew my mum had flown over from Australia at short notice to be with her brother, so she was actually there for me when I crossed the finish line which was extremely emotional.

"My Uncle actually died on Monday surrounded by family and I did get to spend time with him before he passed away.”

Reflecting on his journey, David says he was completely overwhelmed by the human kindness of people who gave him food, a place to sleep and helped him.

“When you travel by bike you see things differently. You have visited the less-travelled unknown places and that’s when you meet people who haven’t seen a tourist before.

"In addition to all the mind-blowing scenery across the world, I will always remember the incredible amount of human kindness that I have received along the way. I’d taken a tent but I’ve lost count of the amount of times I was invited into someone’s home as a place to stay or given something to eat. The generosity was amazing especially in countries that are a lot poorer than ours. Bangladesh was probably one of the poorest countries I visited and every single night I had a place to stay.

"The hospitality in the Muslim countries was also incredible. That really flies in the face of some of the nonsense of what you see and read in the News.”

To coincide with his trip David is also raising money for refugees and the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre. So far he has collected over $4,000 (£2,500) of his $10 000 goal on his Cycle for Freedom page.

“I am passionate about the rights of all people, no matter where we are born to a decent quality of life. I feel very strongly about the right of people to seek asylum when conditions in their home countries become so bad that they do not have a choice but to leave.

“Above all I want to spread the message of remembering to have compassion for one another.

“I would love to use my bike ride as an opportunity to raise some money for the ASRC and help support my fellow human beings who are trying to create a better life for themselves. Any contribution, great or small, that you make will be much appreciated!”

David’s mum Patricia McCourt is extremely proud of her son’s journey she added: “I’ve spent over two years worried about David but I always trusted him. I coped in my mind by believing that he’d gone down the road to get a pint of milk and would be back soon.

"I obviously hadn’t planned to be back in Cushendall for David’s final leg but as my brother was dying I knew I had to be here.

"As David was cycling that last leg from Coleraine to Cushendall, he was ringing me stressed about my brother John and I just said to him ‘you know son, my brother’s going home and you’re coming home’. It was like a synchronicity of things coming together.”

Since his return to Cushendall, David has become a local celebrity even returning to his old primary school to reveal more about his travels.

Revealing plans for the future, he added: “I’d love to cycle the length of Africa, as it’s a continent I haven’t visited.

"However at the minute I’d like to spend some time with my family and friends and then work out what I want to do career wise and see how I can be of service to the world.”

