Renowned for producing ‘the world's toughest recycling plants’, Dungannon’s Kiverco has completed another recycling plant for Britaniacrest, celebrating 16 years of partnership

Northern Ireland manufacturer Kiverco, renowned for producing the world’s toughest recycling plants, is marking over 30 years of building long-term customer relationships.

One customer who has been partnering with the Dungannon-based firm for over 16 years is Britanicacrest a Surrey-based waste management company.

Having outgrown their existing recycling facility, Britaniacrest recently turned to Kiverco again to discuss plans for an innovative solution to handle two parallel waste streams: Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) waste.

In collaboration with Britaniacrest, Kiverco designed and delivered a bespoke, cutting-edge recycling plant to meet their key objectives; to divert waste from landfill, to generate energy from waste, to reduce labour costs and to increase operational uptime.

Having a reliable recycling plant capable of high levels of throughput is essential to waste management companies such as Britaniacrest, and the long-standing relationship between the two companies has evolved into a trusted partnership, which played a significant role in their decision to invest in a much larger Kiverco plant.

The newly installed Kiverco recycling plant boasts an impressive throughput of up to 50-60 tonnes per hour.

Speaking about the project, Kiverco sales manager JP Devlin, said: “I was involved in installing the Britaniacrest plant 16 years ago when I worked as a fitter. Now, being part of the process of selling their new Kiverco plant makes me extremely proud that they have chosen us once again.

"It’s a pleasure to collaborate with the team at Britaniacrest on this exciting new project, which will feature some of the latest industry technology. This will future-proof their business for many years and provide a significant return on investment for Britaniacrest.”

Ray Foss from Britaniacrest, explained: “We have been working with Kiverco for many years and have been consistently impressed by the durability of their products and their exceptional aftercare support.

"When it came to upgrading our facilities, we needed a trusted partner who understands the work we do, and Kiverco has once again delivered with an impressive plant.

“The team listened to our needs and provided a solution to enhance our purity levels with a fines clean-up. We relocated our existing Kiverco trommel, which we’ve had for nearly 16 years. It has been reliable throughout, and after some modifications and maintenance, it’s been brought back to life. We expect to get another four or five years of use from it.