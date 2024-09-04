Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

40 leading local motoring businesses and professionals set to contest 21 prestigious award categories at gala-ceremony in Belfast next month

The Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards, sponsored by UsedCarsNI, has announced the shortlisted finalists for its 2024 awards.

A total of 40 of Northern Ireland’s leading motoring businesses and professionals have been selected as finalists across 21 prestigious categories that acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of the local automotive industry.

This year saw record-breaking participation, with new and used car dealerships, leasing operations, vehicle maintenance and repair specialists, and automotive part suppliers submitting 148 entries – a remarkable 42% increase from last year’s awards.

An independent judging panel of experts rigorously reviewed each entry, carefully selecting the finalists who truly represent the very best of the local automotive industry.

The finalists will now compete for top honours at the highly anticipated gala awards ceremony set to take place on Thursday, November 7 at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.

Shelbourne Motors leads the shortlist with 15 entries (including Fleet4U), closely followed by JRC Cars with 14. Saltmarine Cars comes in next with 9 entries, followed by MB Motors with eight entries and SERE Motors with 7 entries. Roadside Garages and TrustFord both secured five entries.

This year’s awards will also feature a special Lifetime Achievement Award, decided solely by the judging panel, which will be revealed at the gala awards ceremony to honour an individual who has made an exceptional and lasting impact on the local automotive industry.

Sasha Jeffrey, director of PR & Events at ASG & Partners, said: “The remarkable level of participation highlights just how competitive the Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards has become. The quality of entries we received was nothing short of exceptional, making the judging process both challenging and inspiring for our independent judging panel.

"We’re now shifting into gear as we finalise preparations for the gala awards ceremony, and we’re anticipating another incredible night where the entire industry will come together to celebrate the outstanding contributions and successes of Northern Ireland’s automotive sector.”

Emma Marley, chief operating officer at Used Cars NI, added: “We are incredibly grateful to see so many colleagues from across the local automotive industry enter this year’s Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards.

"The sheer quality of the entries has demonstrated the competitive nature of these awards and showcased the remarkable breadth of talent and excellence across our local automotive sector. We’re proud to support an event that celebrates such outstanding achievements, and we look forward to an exciting and well-deserved night of celebration at the gala awards ceremony."

Finalists are:

Dealer Group sponsored by TradeBid – Charles Hurst, Pat Kirk, SERE Motors, Shelbourne Motors and TrustFord

Franchise Dealer sponsored by AutoKleen – JC Halliday & Sons, Pat Kirk, Roadside Garages Limited, Saltmarine Cars and TrustFord

Large Independent Dealer (over 50 vehicles) sponsored by CarMoney – Autozone Cars, Comiskey Motors, Fleetwise, Fusco Vehicle Sales, JRC Cars and MB Motors

Medium Independent Dealer (50 vehicles or fewer) sponsored by Codeweavers – iGen Autos, J.K. Car Sales, K2 Cars, NI Car Sales, Pitstop Motors and Spratt Vehicle Solutions

Small Independent Dealer (25 vehicles or fewer) sponsored by Loanitt – AC Motors Direct, Giraffe Cars, JD Cars, J&J Motors NI, Martin McAleenan Motors and The Car Company

Used Vehicle Dealer sponsored by AbbeyAutoline – Comiskey Motors, Fleetwise, Fusco Vehicle Sales, iGen Autos, J.K. Car Sales and JRC Cars

EV Dealer sponsored by Eskimo Lead Management – Charles Hurst, JC Halliday & Sons, Roadside Garages, Saltmarine Cars, SERE Motors and Shelbourne Motors

Best Leasing Operation – Fleet Financial, Fleet4U and Radius Vehicle Solutions

Best Customer Service sponsored by MotoNova Finance – J.K. Cars Sales, MB Motors, Roadside Garages, Saltmarine Cars, SERE Motors and TrustFord

Best Marketing Campaign sponsored by PML Group – Charles Hurst, Giraffe Cars, JRC Cars, MB Motors, Saltmarine Cars and Shelbourne Motors

Best Community Campaign sponsored by DSG Connected – Fusco Vehicle Sales, JRC Cars, MB Motors, Roadside Garages, Shelbourne Motors and TrustFord

Best Employer Excellence sponsored by Phyron – JRC Cars, MB Motors, Saltmarine Cars and TrustFord

Dealer Principal / General Manager sponsored by AbbeyAutoline – Malcolm Beattie – MB Motors, Marc Bunting - Shelbourne Motors, Adam Bustard - Top Gear Motors, Jonny Cubitt - JRC Cars, Michael McCartan - Shelbourne Motors, Sales Manager sponsored by Warranty Solutions Group, Brian Carters - Monaghan Brothers, Gerard Crossin - SERE Motors, Declan McAlinden - NI Car Sales, David McCaughey - Roy Hanna Motors, David Neill - Shelbourne Motors and Neill Thompson - JRC Cars

After Sales Manager sponsored by EMaC – David Armstrong - Shelbourne Motors, Jonny Cubitt - JRC Cars, Glenn Gilfillan - Top Gear Motors, Aimee McNeill - MB Motors and Darren Meehan - Saltmarine Cars

Sales Team sponsored by Cool FM – MB Motors, Pat Kirk, Roy Hanna Motors, Saltmarine Cars, SERE Motors and Shelbourne Motors Renault (Portadown)

Inspirational Female sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance – Laura Nugent-Cowan – Top Gear Tuning Northern Ireland, Amanda Mills - MH Motors, Rachel Murray – PBR Automotive, Shanice Murray - Pat Kirk, Alice McCaughern – JRC Cars and Pauline McKeating - MBNI

After Sales Team sponsored by Autoguard Warranties – JRC Cars, Roadside Garages, SERE Motors, Shelbourne Motors

Automotive Technician sponsored by Transport Training Services – Gareth Atkinson - Shelbourne Motors, Cathal Cowan - The Car Nerd, Gary Dodds - Auto Clinic Automotive, Adrian Gorczyca - Saltmarine Cars and Chris Laverty - JRC Cars

Apprentice sponsored by Momentum Warranties – Tommy Brown - MB Motors, Richard Henry - JRC Cars, Matthew Leeman - The Car Nerd, Jake Nelson - Shelbourne Motors, Jamie Reid - Autobits Motorstore and Darren Wilson - JRC Cars

Rising Star sponsored by Northridge Finance – Cathal Cowan – The Card Nerd, Patricia McMahon – Saltmarine Cars, Kyle Purdy - Shelbourne Motors, Michael Steele - JRC Cars and Ryan Stuart - SERE Motors

The independent judging panel of the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards is chaired by Sandy Burgess, chief executive officer of the Scottish Motor Trade Association.

The panel of esteemed industry leaders will also include Vic Covey, former director of The Scottish Motor Racing Club and Fellow of The Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA), Sue Robinson, director of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA) and Martin Hutchinson, former chief executive of Transport Training Services and Sector Skills representative for the NI Retail Motor Industry.

Joining Used Cars NI in supporting the 2024 Northern Ireland Motor Industry Awards as category sponsors and partners are AbbeyAutoline, Autoguard Warranties, Autokleen, Brian Thompson Photography, CarMoney, City Auction Group and Purple Rock, Close Brothers, Codeweavers, Cool FM, DSG Connected, EMaC, Eskimo Lead Management, GardX, Loanitt, Momentum Warranties, MotoNovo Finance, MotorCheck, Northridge Finance, Phyron, PML Group, TradeBid, Transport Training Services and Warranty Solutions Group.