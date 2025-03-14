Northern Ireland precast concrete giant sees profits rise above £50million

By Claire Cartmill
Published 14th Mar 2025, 18:53 BST
Profits have climbed past £50million at local construction firm FP McCann Group despite turnover remaining staticplaceholder image
Profits have climbed past £50million at local construction firm FP McCann Group despite turnover remaining static
During the year FP McCann Group employed an average of 1,673 people, up from an average of 1,651 in 2023

Profits have climbed past £50million at local construction firm FP McCann Group despite turnover remaining static.

Headquartered in Magherafelt FP McCann is the largest manufacturer and supplier of precast concrete in the UK, operating from 13 manufacturing facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Northern Ireland, the company provides a range of services in addition to its precast concrete offering, including quarrying, ready mix concrete production, surfacing, and dry silo mortar, as well as the development of FP McCann Homes.

placeholder image
Read More
Iconic family-run Northern Ireland paint shop closes after 85-years of trading: ...

In the year to 31 December 2024, profit after tax at FP McCann Group Ltd rose from £47.2m to £52.4m on turnover which rose from £415.8m to £415.3m.

During the year FP McCann Group employed an average of 1,673 people, up from an average of 1,651 in 2023.

In a review within the accounts, FP McCann said it continued to invest in its facilities and people and was confident this would enable it to capitalise on demand.

More in Insider

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice