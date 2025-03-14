Profits have climbed past £50million at local construction firm FP McCann Group despite turnover remaining static

Profits have climbed past £50million at local construction firm FP McCann Group despite turnover remaining static.

Headquartered in Magherafelt FP McCann is the largest manufacturer and supplier of precast concrete in the UK, operating from 13 manufacturing facilities.

In Northern Ireland, the company provides a range of services in addition to its precast concrete offering, including quarrying, ready mix concrete production, surfacing, and dry silo mortar, as well as the development of FP McCann Homes.

In the year to 31 December 2024, profit after tax at FP McCann Group Ltd rose from £47.2m to £52.4m on turnover which rose from £415.8m to £415.3m.

During the year FP McCann Group employed an average of 1,673 people, up from an average of 1,651 in 2023.