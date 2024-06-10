Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newry Private Clinic (NPC) now joins a very small number of private independent hospitals across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland private clinic, Windsor Hill is celebrating its newly designated independent private hospital status following accreditation from the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

RQIA is an independent body responsible for monitoring and inspecting availability and quality of all registered health facilities, including hospitals, nursing and residential homes and domiciliary care facilities.

The Newry Private Clinic (NPC) now joins a very small number of private independent hospitals across Northern Ireland. This accreditation puts NPC in the privileged position of being able to offer procedures and minor surgeries in their clinically certified premises. It can now potentially provide assistance to the NHS in addressing waiting lists, support health insurance companies to deliver local private health care and provide services to more cross border patients.

Clinic director, Laura McCaul, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this accreditation from RQIA. It was a rigorous process which is reflected in the small number of approvals for medical facilities in Northern Ireland.

"NPC prides itself on delivering specialist consultant led medical care across a range of more than 50 specialisms. This accreditation will, we believe, allow us to support the NHS and health insurers, as well as private patients, and those patients we see through the cross border directive.”

Newry Private Clinic was a by acquired by husband-and-wife team, ENT consultant David McCaul and clinic director Laura McCaul in 2021. The local couple completed a rebrand, refurbishment and £2 million investment in the existing facilities. The clinic has established itself as a leading provider for consultant led care both in Northern Ireland and for cross border patients.

