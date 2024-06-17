Northern Ireland Property: Charming 1786 Belfast home offers rural Georgian-style living minutes from the city and there's room for two ponies
By Gemma Murray
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 11:11 BST
This fabulous home was built circa 1786 and is set in 1.2 acres of mature gardens.This beautiful home offers ideal family countryside living and mature gardens.
1.
Leathem House, 87 Church Road,Castlereagh, Belfast, BT6 9SA Photo: propertypal
2.
3.
4.
