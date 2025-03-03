MRP Investment & Development Ltd unveils plans for artisanal food market and bar, which will create up to 40 jobs and has already received considerable interest from a range of traders

An authentic street food market and community hub in Belfast is set to be the first development of the 1.5million square foot Weavers Cross project, one of the city’s largest ever regeneration developments.

UK and Ireland property development and investment company MRP is the master developer for the transformational Weavers Cross project, which is set to create a vibrant inclusive neighbourhood combining a mix of commercial, cultural, residential, and business amenities surrounding Belfast’s new integrated Grand Central Station.

Based in Cookstown, MRP has worked collaboratively with partners to bring forward the first project in the Weavers Cross development scheme marking a dynamic step towards revitalising this area of the city, at the site of the former Europa Buscentre.

Cookstown firm MRP has unveiled plans for Halt, an authentic street food market and community hub in the site of the former Europa Buscentre in Belfast. Halt is the first project in the Weavers Cross development scheme and will open summer 2025, subject to planning. Credit: Europa Halt Concept RPP Architects

This new meanwhile use which will include an artisanal food market, and bar, will create up to 40 jobs and has already received considerable interest from a range of traders.

As a new hip city destination known as the ‘Halt’, it will sit alongside a bespoke innovation and community hub, called ‘Platform’, which is anchored and operated by Co-operation Ireland, the all-island peace-building organisation.

The new community hub will provide an inclusive space to support and enrich a range of local community initiatives, while the long-term plans for Weavers Cross take shape.

Commenting on the application for the food market and on the transformational opportunities that Weavers Cross presents for the regeneration of this part of Belfast, Paul Beacom, development director of MRP, said: “Weavers Cross provides a generational opportunity to elevate and regenerate a brownfield site to create an exciting new sustainable destination in the heart of Belfast. It will help to stimulate wider economic growth, while supporting local communities and driving social value.

“Reinventing and reimagining the use of the former Europa Buscentre provides a fantastic meanwhile opportunity in the form of a street food market, entertainment and exhibition space that will help drive footfall and bring culture, vitality and vibrancy to the area.

"We are looking forward to creating interest and opportunity for the indigenous as well as international food market traders to showcase their business at Weavers Cross and be part of this regeneration journey. The food market will also help support wider businesses in the area reinforcing the pedestrian thoroughfare from Great Victoria Street through the Mall to the new Grand Central Station and beyond to neighbouring communities.”

Commenting on the Co-operation Ireland move to the site, Ian Jeffers, the organisation’s CEO, explained: “Our move to the former Europa Travel Centre, is an exciting development for the organisation. Weavers Cross will be a catalyst for a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous Belfast and locating our offices at the site reflects our commitment to support holistic community spaces and build on our well established our peace and reconciliation work.”

Pedestrian connections and access to the former Bus Centre will be maintained throughout the site, including Glengall Street, Great Northern Mall and St Andrews Sq.