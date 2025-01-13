Northern Ireland property: Here are a selection of the most expensive homes for sale in January 2025

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:29 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 14:05 GMT
Here is a look at some of the best properties for sale in Northern Ireland at the moment.

See more about them on Propertypal.com

3 Malone Park Central, Malone Park, Belfast, BT9 6NP 5 Bed Detached House

1. Belfast

3 Malone Park Central, Malone Park, Belfast, BT9 6NP 5 Bed Detached House Photo: propertypal

Whitehall, 24 Tullymore Road, Broughshane, Ballymena, BT43 7HN Detached House

2. Broughshane

Whitehall, 24 Tullymore Road, Broughshane, Ballymena, BT43 7HN Detached House Photo: propertypal

Oranmore, 43 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP

3. Holywood

Oranmore, 43 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP Photo: propertypal

Denvieste, 73 Craigdarragh Road, Helens Bay, Bangor, BT19 1UB 5 Bed Detached House

4. Helens Bay

Denvieste, 73 Craigdarragh Road, Helens Bay, Bangor, BT19 1UB 5 Bed Detached House Photo: propertypal

Related topics:Northern Ireland
News you can trust since 1737
