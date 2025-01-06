Northern Ireland property: Here are some of the most expensive homes for sale in January 2025

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 6th Jan 2025, 16:29 GMT
Here is a look at some of the best properties for sale in Northern Ireland at the moment.

See more about them on Propertypal.com

Oranmore, 43 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP

1. Holywood

Oranmore, 43 Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, BT18 0BP Photo: propertypal

Glenkeen House, 80 Ardmore Road, L'Derry, BT47 3RA

2. Londonderry

Glenkeen House, 80 Ardmore Road, L'Derry, BT47 3RA Photo: propertypal

Rathmoyle House, 40 Craigdarragh Road, Helens Bay, Bangor, BT19 1UB

3. Helens Bay, Bangor

Rathmoyle House, 40 Craigdarragh Road, Helens Bay, Bangor, BT19 1UB Photo: propertypal

Stonebridge House, 118 Battlehill Road, Richhill, BT61 8QL

4. Richhill

Stonebridge House, 118 Battlehill Road, Richhill, BT61 8QL Photo: propertypal

