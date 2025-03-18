Plans for a new luxury five-star hotel in the heart of Belfast city centre are set to move forward following a recommendation for approval.

Northern Ireland property investment firm, Martin Property Group, is poised to secure full planning permission for the redevelopment of 15-16 Donegall Square South and 2-14 Bedford Street. The redevelopment aims to transform the location into The Bedford Hotel, featuring 102 high-end rooms, public bars, and restaurants.

The proposal, which includes a ground floor extension, staff and service elevators, and both interior and exterior alterations, is expected to be considered by Belfast City Council’s planning committee tonight (Tuesday). The council will review the recommendation to grant listed building consent, which is crucial for preserving the building’s heritage while allowing for modern redevelopment.

The Scottish Mutual Building, which is set to be redeveloped, was acquired by the Londonderry-based Martin Property Group in 2022 for £5.5 million. In February 2024, the company submitted a full planning application to turn the building into a boutique hotel. Previously, the site had been earmarked for the George Best Hotel, but that project fell into administration before being rescued by Martin Property Group.

The planned Bedford Hotel is set to open in late 2025, with the development expected to provide a significant boost to the city’s tourism sector. Despite the lack of dedicated parking, the planning application notes that the city centre location is highly sustainable, with excellent public transport options available.

The planning committee has received support for the project from several departments, including DfC Historic Environment Division (HED), which has approved the proposed changes to the listed building. The proposal is expected to enhance the character and appearance of the surrounding conservation area.

The planning application explained: “The principle of the conversion to a hotel use is considered acceptable given the accessible city centre location and creation of a tourist facility providing overnight accommodation to support the city centre economy.

“The height, scale, form and design of the ground floor extension are considered to be in keeping with the listed building and the Conservation Area.

“The physical fabric and setting of the Listed Building will be safeguarded through the works; DfC Historic Environment Division (HED) is fully content with the proposal subject to conditions.

“Overall, it is considered that the character and appearance of the conservation area would be enhanced. The proposal would provide no dedicated parking; however, this is considered acceptable given the long-standing existing uses and highly sustainable city centre location. A Travel Plan has also been provided in support of the application, which promotes alternatives to the private car.

“DfI Roads, DfC HED, Environmental Health, NI Water, DAERA NIEA, BCC Waste Management and BCC Conservation & Heritage are all content subject to conditions. No third-party representations were received.”

It concluded: “Having regard to the Development Plan and material considerations, it is recommended that planning permission and listed building consent are granted subject to conditions. Delegated authority is sought for the director of Planning and Building Control to finalise the wording of the conditions deal with any other issues that arise, provided that they are not substantive.

Additionally, recruitment for the hotel has already begun, with a new advert displayed on the building’s exterior announcing that hiring is underway.

In May, Focus Hotels announced that it had secured the management contract for The Bedford Hotel.

Paul Martin, speaking on behalf of The Bedford Hotel, confirmed: "We are delighted to be partnering with Focus Hotels to bring The Bedford Hotel to Belfast’s evolving hospitality landscape. Focus shares our ambition for the hotel to offer the very best hospitality experience in Belfast, characterised by extraordinary service and a unique embodiment of the city’s spirit and story across time. We greatly look forward to opening the hotel in 2025, guided by the expertise and insight of the Focus team.”

