Northern Ireland Property: This 'Arts and Crafts house' near Belfast city centre, M1, M2 is in need of extensive modernisation - how would you refurbish it?

Just look around this Edwardian Grade B Listed detached family home perfectly located off the Outer Ring with comfortable access to the City Centre, M1, M2 and other arterial routes.The c1910 property was the home of Thomas Houston, Architect and Civil Engineer (born 1873), whose work included hospitals, churches and commercial premises and was renowned for many of the domestic revival houses in the Malone area.