Northern Ireland property: This is a dream home for any family who wants everything quite literally on their doorstep

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 10:42 BST
This stunning listed 1800 Georgian home with a coach house and off-street parking to the rear, is nestled in the heart of Royal Hillsborough Village.

This distinguished home has been recognised as an important component in the historical streetscape of the village.

Complete with intricate cornicing, exposed beams, period fireplaces, original doors, floor tiling and sash windows, this family home echoes timeless charm.

