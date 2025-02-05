This distinguished home has been recognised as an important component in the historical streetscape of the village.
Complete with intricate cornicing, exposed beams, period fireplaces, original doors, floor tiling and sash windows, this family home echoes timeless charm.
1. Hillsborough
18 Main Street, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6AE Photo: propertypal
2. Hillsborough
18 Main Street, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6AE Photo: propertypal
3. Hillsborough
18 Main Street, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6AE Photo: propertypal
4.
18 Main Street, Royal Hillsborough, BT26 6AE Photo: propertypal