Northern Ireland Property: This is undoubtedly the most captivating country retreat with pool and spa and a magnificent panorama of the enchanting Carlingford Lough for sale locally

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 12:26 BST
Clocgarran Hall is a captivating country retreat, set in the midst of 3.5 acres of flourishing landscaped gardens. Formed over three decades, the warm family living space has 6 bedrooms and extensive entertaining and leisure facilities to include a 15 meter pool and spa.

See it for yourself on Propertypal

Clocgarran Hall, 43 Killowen Old Road, Rostrevor, Newry, BT34 3AD

