Northern Ireland Protocol: Chamber of Commerce - Invest NI survey finds almost half businesses experiencing challenges
A survey by the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce has found that almost half of members (47%) are experiencing challenges caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.
UUP Peer Reg Empey said the figures were consistent with evidence gathered by the House of Lords Protocol Committee.
The Chamber of Commerce-Invest NI Trade Survey found that 54% of chamber members believe that the Protocol is helping their business grow.
However it also found that almost half (47%) of members are experiencing challenges caused by the trade deal.
The report found that Northern Ireland being in the EU customs union was facilitating good trade with the EU for many businesses and that selling to GB remains straightforward.
However it also confirmed unionist concerns that the critical problem remains trying to bring goods into NI from GB, due to red tape from the EU’s Irish Sea Customs Border.
The report says that;-
- 47% of businesses are experiencing challenges with the Protocol.
- It is the fourth largest concern for NI businesses - out of a list of 11.
- The main difficulty remains buying goods from GB, with 33% of members finding difficulties this year.
- As a result 30% have purchased less from GB this year.
- 29% of businesses said the Protocol was not helping their business grow or increase sales.
UUP peer Lord Empey said. "This is consistent with the information the House of Lords Protocol Committee has been getting.
"It is either a feast or a famine. Some firms are doing really well due to the Protocol while others are struggling.
"The biggest area of concern is Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade."A number of GB firms have given up supplying NI as it is too much hassle. It is not just checks, it's the background paperwork that is the trouble."We must also bear in mind that the Protocol is not even fully implemented yet."There is a huge amount of work to do, and the current UK-EU negotiations are only the start."
In September the Consumer Council said it was aware of 107-119 businesses that have stopped selling to NI due to ‘EU Exit’.
In June the NI Business Brexit Working Group made 13 very specific requests about the Protocol to the House of Lords European Affairs Sub Committee. See: www.bitly.ws/xIAX