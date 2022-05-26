The unionist parties have also told the News Letter that the US delegation has accepted that there should be no Irish Sea Border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The Consumer Council said last week that 130 firms in GB have now stopped trading with Northern Ireland while Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has put the figure at 200.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the News Letter today that he hoped the US delegation led by Congressman Richard Neal would publicly confirm today what they had affirmed in private with unionists.

Senior US Democrat Richard Neal had angered unionists by describing the NI Protocol dispute as a "manufactured issue". Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Also today, UUP leader Doug Beattie confirmed that he and his UUP Assembly team will turn up for the Stormont recall next Monday although a UUP spokesperson stressed the party did not sign the petition that led to the recall.

However it is not known at this stage whether this will lead to the restoration of the assembly.

The DUP withdrew from the assembly at what they said was the slow progress in resolving the impact the NI Protocol was having on trade coming from GB into NI.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said the party will operate a “graduated” response when he begins to see actions - not words - on resolving the problems unionists see with the protocol.