Northern Ireland R&D Tax Specialists get new partnership

Northern Ireland’s leading qualified Research and Development (R&D) tax specialists, Amplifi Solutions, has announced a major new partnership with Belfast ‘start-up accelerator’ Raise Ventures.

Raise Ventures, who specialise in fast-tracking new private start-up companies through the initial six months of new business, have aligned with the R&D tax specialists, ensuring their partners are availing of the government’s tax credit allowances.

Jeff Drennan, Managing Partner at Amplifi Solutions said: “Starting up any new company is a truly exciting but often daunting experience. Working with an organisation like Raise Ventures means that you’ll be guided and supported throughout the first crucial stages. It’s also during that first six months that you’ll begin to see the opportunities out there for research and development – and that’s where we come in.”

The expert team, including Management and Chartered Accountants, has worked with hundreds of businesses, including start-ups. Amplifi Solutions provide an end-to-end specialist technical service that takes companies throughout the entire process – from an initial and free exploratory meeting, creation of the R&D claim, and Submission to HMRC – culminating in the receipt of the cash benefit of tax relief.

Jenny Ervine from Raise Ventures said: “We are so pleased to announce our new partnership with Amplifi Solutions. Our company and entire ethos is about discovering and exploring new early-stage disruptive ideas – sitting at the very centre of that is research and development. Working with Amplifi Solutions means our community will have the very best R&D tax advice on hand, as and when it’s needed.”

R&D tax credits can be awarded to any company proving they are undertaking steps in research or development – even when those projects don’t succeed. The tax breaks were introduced in 2000 by the Government to encourage and reward R&D within limited companies or PLCs.

For more information on R&D tax credits, or working with Amplifi Solutions visit www.amplifi.solutions or call the team on +44 (0) 28 9008 0125.