The renovation of the former Spar store at Millburn Road follows successful launches of Spar Castlerock Road and Eurospar Mountsandel

Northern Ireland retail giant Henderson Retail has invest a total of £5 million into Coleraine area, with reopening of expanded Millburn Road store.

The renovation of the former Spar store at Millburn Road has now completed, with owners Henderson Retail, revealing an all-new Eurospar community supermarket.

The 25-week project has increased the store size by 50% to 4,000 sq. ft., significantly increasing the offering available for shoppers, with approx. 2,000 new lines as well as creating eight additional full-time positions in-store.

Eurospar Millburn Road completes a trilogy of significant projects in the Coleraine area. This follows the successful launches of Spar Castlerock Road in 2022 and Eurospar Mountsandel in 2023, the latter marking the introduction of the first Eurospar to the area. These extensive refurbishments represent a substantial £5 million investment from Henderson retail in the local Coleraine community, creating 31 new jobs across the three locations.

Store Manager Siobhan Honeyford, who has been with Henderson Retail for almost 17 years, and who began her career at the former Spar site in 2008, says this is an exciting new addition for the town.

“The development of the Spar store into a Eurospar supermarket provides us with the facilities to bring even more choice, value, and local offerings for our shoppers in Coleraine. We have extended our range of food to go with a new Delish food to go counter, featuring a range of hot food and introducing a new chicken bar and additional Barista Bar Coffee machines, providing our busy shoppers efficient grab and go options.

“Over 75% of our range of fresh foods is sourced from local suppliers, and we now have even more fresh products for our shoppers to choose from, including The Kitchen range of pre-prepared meals ready to take home to heat and eat, locally produced in Randalstown. Our bakery range is even more extensive, with delicious fresh bakes available every day. All of this is complemented by our new butchery counter operated locally by Higgins & Sons from Castlerock.”

Higgins & Sons is well-known in the north west area and has been sourcing fresh meat and poultry for customers since 1971. The counter will provide fresh cuts with butcher Scott on hand to provide advice every day.

The new Eurospar also sees a new stand-alone Post Office counter open in-store, employing two new team members and providing all the services available at the Post Office.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, explained: “Our Eurospar stores are built with the local customer in mind, and we know our Coleraine shoppers value choice, fresh and local products, and great service.

“Eurospar Millburn Road has been built to deliver on those needs. Our ranges throughout fresh, frozen and ambient have increased, with approx. 2000 new lines added as well as rivalling supermarket choice and prices through our Tesco Price Match initiative.

"We have 72 parking spaces on site, a 6-pump forecourt, and a charging unit with two Electric Vehicle Charging Points, and in-store, our shoppers now have the choice of three new self-checkouts, alongside our full-service checkouts. This is a modern forecourt supermarket providing everything our local shoppers need under one roof.”

As well as focusing on services and products for the neighborhood, the team in-store have always been committed to supporting local schools, community groups and charities.

Most recently, the store provided sports day kits for Millburn Primary School and Ballysally Primary School, alongside a donation of ice lollies. Five fruit trees were donated to the Cornfield’s Men’s Shed, while tea, coffee and biscuits were donated to the Butterfly Survivors drop-in centre to help facilitate their sessions.

Siobhan added: “Our local community is extremely important to us. The team is from the area, and we are all passionate about supporting those charities and community groups that are making a positive impact here in Coleraine. We recently began a partnership with Building Ballysally Together Foodbank, donating products each month to this much needed service, we have sponsored Millburn Football Club’s training balls and match balls, while also recently raising over £600 for Air Ambulance NI.