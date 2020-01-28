Northern Ireland’s largest new-build housing developments gets thumbs up

Twenty homes were sold within 48 hours last week at one of Northern Ireland’s newest village developments, Rivenwood by Fraser Houses.

The £200 million scheme, situated off Movilla Road in Newtownards, is one of Northern Ireland’s largest new-build housing developments. With over 155 homes sold to date, it highlights the strong demand from new home buyers for this prestigious development.

The award-winning turnkey development, which was first released in May 2016, has proved very popular due to its bespoke ‘New England’ style architecture and custom design options.

Simon Brien, of Simon Brien Residential commented: “It is no surprise to us how successful the Rivenwood scheme has been. With its impeccable finish, it is testament to how Fraser Houses is regarded as a leading house builder in Northern Ireland.

“The current phase was launched last week, and all 20 homes were sold in an impressive 48 hours. The success of Rivenwood demonstrates the confidence across the housing market in Northern Ireland.”

James Fraser, Fraser Houses said: “We are delighted with how well Rivenwood has been received. The ‘New England’ style of architecture is a new concept within Northern Ireland, and the development offers an attractive environment for families seeking to buy new homes. With eight different house

types, Rivenwood is designed to appeal to all demographics, whether first time buyers, families or retired couples – there’s a range of homes to suit everyone.”

“From the launch of the original show village in 2017, which saw several thousand people attending within the first two months, the development’s popularity has grown in strength due to its unique style. The second show village was launched late last year and incorporates six fully furnished show homes giving purchasers the opportunity to view the unique styles within Rivenwood.”

The homes are close to both the coast and the countryside. The development is also within easy reach of the town centre and a wide variety of primary and secondary schools.

Fraser Houses is one of Northern Ireland’s most recognised and established builders, having built over 5,000 homes across the province with the completion of Rivenwood set to bring hat figure to 6,000.

The scheme comprises of townhouses, bungalows, semi-detached and detached homes ranging in prices from £139,000 - £217,000. The next release of homes will be in late Spring.

For further information on future releases, register with the Newtownards office of Simon Brien Residential on 02891 800700 or to view a brochure, visit www.simonbrien.com or www.myrivenwood.com.