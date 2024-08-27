Northern Ireland technology and services provider appointments four new vice presidents

By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Aug 2024, 09:57 BST
These appointments by Diaceutics, the Belfast technology and services provider, are another significant step in the company's ongoing commitment to driving innovation, performance and growth

Northern Ireland technology provider to the pharma and biotech industry Diaceutics has made four senior management appointments to its executive team.

These appointments are another significant step in the company's ongoing commitment to driving innovation, performance and growth.

The new vice president’s - Madeline Brown, Norma Thompson, Gosia Leitch, and Scott Phillips bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles and will add significant strength to the Belfast firm's Diaceutics' leadership team. Credit DiaceuticsThe new vice president’s - Madeline Brown, Norma Thompson, Gosia Leitch, and Scott Phillips bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles and will add significant strength to the Belfast firm's Diaceutics' leadership team. Credit Diaceutics
The new vice president’s - Madeline Brown, Norma Thompson, Gosia Leitch, and Scott Phillips bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles and will add significant strength to the Diaceutics' leadership team.

Diaceutics chief executive officer Ryan Keeling, said: "Madeline, Norma, Gosia, and Scott are dynamic leaders whose extensive experience, vision and innovative approaches will be crucial in shaping Diaceutics' future performance and growth.

"As we continue to expand, their perspectives will be essential to helping us reach our full potential."

