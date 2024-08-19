Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast’s Diaceutics has reached agreement with an unnamed biotech to become its primary promotional partner for the launch of a breakthrough oncology precision medicine in the US using a new product called PMx

The chief executive of Diaceutics has hailed the start of a new era for the Belfast-based technology and services provider to the pharma and biotech industry after the launch of a new product and a lucrative contract win.

PMx, a suite of data-driven services built for the promotion and commercialisation of precision medicines, has been unveiled by Diaceutics.

PMx services are designed to ensure patients are identified, based on their unique genomic profile, and offered the optimal treatment for their condition. Diaceutics will provide, through PMx, all of the DxRx platform services including patient identification, patient recruitment, diagnostic test adoption and optimisation, physician promotion, engagement and education.

Listed Northern Ireland business Diaceutics has hailed the start of a new era to the pharma and biotech industry after the launch of a new product and a lucrative contract win

The listed firm has also reached agreement with an unnamed biotech to become its primary promotional partner for the launch of a breakthrough oncology precision medicine in the US using PMx.

This partnership represents Diaceutics' seventh enterprise-wide engagement, and the first PMx primary promotional partnership deal whereby Diaceutics' fee structure is aligned with patient recruitment onto therapy. PMx unlocks new revenue streams for Diaceutics and shows the path to considerable increase in revenue per brand.

Under the terms of the agreement, Diaceutics will leverage its DxRx platform, specifically its genomic lab data, lab network, omni-channel, digital and peer to peer physician education to enable drug commercialisation. Diaceutics' partner will retain all rights to the license for the drug.

This agreement is to deploy PMx through to the end of 2025 and is worth at least £2.4m in service revenue to Diaceutics, with additional milestone fees estimated to be worth another £1.9m payable during that period based on successful patient recruitment onto therapy.

There is an expectation that the agreement will extend beyond 2025 should the initial phase be successful.

Diaceutics chief executive Ryan Keeling, said: "The announcement is a milestone for Diaceutics in three ways. Firstly, it's the start of a new era for Diaceutics, bringing together everything we have built in one solution, whilst providing a full promotional solution for this new partner and others in the future.

"Secondly, the construct of a PMx contract is different, allowing us to retain a greater share of the value we provide and this will increase revenue per brand, an important growth KPI for us as we scale our business.

"Lastly, it brings us ever closer to our core purpose of ensuring that patients in need get every opportunity to be treated with the optimal therapy as fast as possible."