Storm Darragh has caused the closure of the annual Belfast Christmas Market.

In a statement, the organisers said: "Unfortunately due to the expected extreme weather, it will not be safe for us to open the Belfast Christmas Market on Saturday 7th December.

"We recognise this may be disappointing, however the safety of our visitors and traders is of the utmost importance. At the moment the plan is to reopen on Sunday 8th December, however this is weather dependent. Please refer to the Belfast Christmas Market and Belfast City Council social media for updates.”

A rare red warning for wind, which warns of significant disruption and a “danger to life”, has been issued by forecasters as Storm Darragh hits the UK.

The Christmas Market outside Belfast City Hall has been closed due to Storm Darragh.

The warning covers parts of Wales and the South West of England, including Cardiff, Bristol and Devon, and is in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.

The Met Office warns of “damaging winds”, with gusts of 90mph possible over the coasts and hills of west and south Wales.

Forecasters say the strongest winds will begin to ease from late morning.

A separate amber warning covering a larger swathe of the west coast of the UK, stretching from Scotland to Cornwall, and Northern Ireland is in place from 1am until 9pm.

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while large waves and beach material could be thrown on to coastal roads and seafronts.

There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations likely to bus, train and ferry services and flights.

The fourth named storm of the season is also expected to bring heavy rain over the weekend, with more than 100 flood warnings and alerts in place across the UK.

An amber warning for rain is in place in Wales from 3am to 6pm on Saturday with heavy rain likely to lead to disruption to transport and infrastructure.

Periods of heavy rain in south and mid-Wales through Saturday will see 20-30mm of rain likely to fall in three to six hours, with totals of 80-90mm likely by the time rain begins to ease in the evening.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Northern Ireland and Wales, which were badly affected by flooding during Storm Bert, as well as parts of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until noon on Saturday.

Up to 60mm of rain could fall in these areas, which may lead to some flooding and disruption, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, Storm Darragh claimed its first victim yesterday when Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council decided to cancel the Enchanted Winter Garden events today and tomorrow to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and performers.

The announcement comes as a result of the yellow and amber weather warnings issued by the Met Office for strong wind, and after conducting further health and safety risk assessments.

The entrance to the Enchanted Winter Garden is at the Barbican Gate in Market Square in Antrim town centre.

The council said that all tickets and pre-bought tokens for today and tomorrow will be automatically refunded, although it may take up to seven days for refunds to be processed.