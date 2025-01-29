Northern Ireland zero emission pioneer takes the wrappers off four new EV products - two trucks and two buses
Zero emission bus pioneer Wrightbus today took the wraps off four new EV products as it laid out its plans to become a global transport leader, providing affordable options for operators to instantly decarbonise their fleets.
Two trucks – a 7.5 tonne in left-hand and right-hand drive - and two buses – a 6m and a 9m – will be launched under the Ballymena company’s new Rightech brand, with the aim of selling across the UK, Ireland and Europe.
Rightech has already secured orders across the target territories, giving towns and cities more affordable options in the race to reduce emissions and improve air quality.
CEO Jean-Marc Gales said the move would give Wrightbus an added advantage over pure Asian imports which had never previously been supported by dedicated OEM sales and marketing teams, 24/7 service network, telematics software and route optimisation tools.
All new products will be supported by a Wrightbus warranty, service and maintenance package, comprising the largest fleet of mobile technicians in the UK. Rightech has also struck a service agreement with Sapphire for the UK, adding 14 regional workshops to the existing three operated by Wrightbus – Ballymena, Bicester and Warwick. For Europe, Rightech has signed four LOIs with service providers in Germany, France and Benelux, in addition to the Wrightbus regional service headquarters in Brühl.
Ryze Power, part of a portfolio of net zero companies run by Wrightbus owner Jo Bamford, will provide class-leading charging infrastructure and expertise, while W-Tech, the technology and research centre set up by Wrightbus in conjunction with Queen’s University Belfast, will help bus and truck operators optimise routes for ultimate efficiency within the fleet.
The launch follows a period of record growth for Wrightbus, which was named the fastest-growing bus manufacturer in Europe and now boasts 2,200 employees, with factories in Northern Ireland and Malaysia and service centres in the UK, Northern Ireland and Germany.
A strategic framework agreement with two Chinese manufacturers provides the basis for the new products, though Wrightbus engineers have spent more than 30,000 hours bringing the fleet up to the Wrightbus standard - independently testing, homologating, designing and validating every element.
Mr Bamford, who bought Wrightbus out of administration in 2019, said Rightech would help accelerate the decarbonisation plans for all transport and fleet operators.
“Given the very tangible effects of climate change on our planet there’s simply no time to waste,” he explained pointedly.
“Each one of my businesses is focused on energy transition, from vehicles, hydrogen and sustainable fuels through to supply, distribution and infrastructure. But operators need to act now with affordable solutions in front of them. Rightech has the answer - offering an incredible product with the backing of Britain’s best bus manufacturer.”
Mr Gales, who has spent four decades working across the automotive sector in trucks, cars and buses, added: “Wrightbus has been flying the flag for zero emissions long before anyone else. Our hydrogen double-decker was the world’s first and we have 1,700 electric buses on the road, covering millions of miles across the UK and Europe with an in-service availability of 98.6%.
“43% of every Wrightbus comes from suppliers in the UK. It directly employs more than 2,200 people in the UK with a further 6,600 jobs in the supply chain. This trend will continue.
“However, we want to be a global mobility business and to do this we need to broaden our product portfolio. Our factory continues to increase production of full-size single and double-deck buses but to meet demand in the zero-emission midi-bus sector this partnership makes sense. The quickest way to decarbonise truck and bus fleets is to electrify immediately.
“Rightech will solve these problems, backed by our portfolio of net-zero companies – supplying everything from product to infrastructure - which will provide more jobs and opportunities for our workforce in Northern Ireland, the rest of the UK and Europe.”
A spokesperson for Sapphire concluded: “Our aim is to help the transport industry drive carbon reduction with this partnership, integrating electrified transport initiatives into existing innovative solutions and services to support those fleets making the imperative transition to alternative fuel vehicle operating profiles.”
