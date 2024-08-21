Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The plans by Woodland Kitchens NI for six one-bedroom apartments and a landscaped communal area are required as part of the firm contract with the recruitment agency

Northern Ireland's largest kitchen manufacturer Woodland Kitchens NI has submitted plans for new apartments to house 25 workers from the Philippines.

The plans for the new six-dwelling development in Kilrea have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The recent planning application seeks permission to replace an outbuilding on Bridge Street, with the six one-bedroom apartments and a landscaped communal area.

The apartments will be used to house a number of Woodland Kitchens NI staff, who have relocated from the Philippines to work in the nearby factory.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement, by Limavady agents Gerard McPeake Architectural, stated that the site is located within the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council central business district of Kilrea.

The statement added: “The building is located within the town centre as indicated in the Northern Area Plan. Part of the existing buildings on the site have been converted into House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) accommodation.

“There is a large yard area to the rear of 22-24 [Bridge Street] with a number of outbuildings – consisting of garages/toilets to serve a public bar – which we propose to replace.”

Outlining the proposed use, the statement continued: “Woodland Kitchens NI are Northern Ireland’s largest kitchen manufacturer, and are a local company located less than five miles from Kilrea. They provide kitchen/kitchen components/trade cabinets and hotel fit outs throughout Ireland and UK.

"They currently employ over 150 staff at their factory at Portna Road, Rasharkin and 250 people in Scotland.

