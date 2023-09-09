Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With travellers from across the globe, Titanic hotel Belfast is celebrating its sixth birthday this month and reports that 66% of its total visitors are from outside Northern Ireland.

Steeped in heritage, the landmark Titanic Quarter building has been long associated with Northern Ireland’s rich maritime history, where some of the world’s most majestic ocean liners including RMS Titanic were built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the hallmarks of Titanic Hotel Belfast’s success is that more than 20% of its staff have been employed at the hotel for more than five years including head of concierge William who has been with the hotel since it opened since day one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concierge team has also conducted more than 4,500 heritage tours since opening. Heritage tours provide visitors with a flavour of the history of this unique hotel which includes Thomas Andrews original private office, the decadent Presentation Room, where Lord Pirrie showcased Harland & Wolff’s latest designs for transatlantic passenger liners, and Charles Payne’s office.

Titanic Hotel Belfast has welcomed over 234,000 guests since opening and there have been over 105,000 weddings and events attendees since the hotel opened in September 2017.

Adrian McNally, general manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “We are extremely excited to be celebrating our sixth birthday in a market where maintaining service excellence and guest satisfaction are more important than they have ever been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Visitors have tremendous choice of which city to explore and when they choose the location, they also have such a wide range choice when it comes to accommodation that, as Northern Ireland’s leading hotel, we are delighted that our extraordinary offering appeals to so many discerning staycationers, national and international tourists, business leaders, event organisers and bridal parties alike.

“In six short years our unique wedding venue of Drawing Office One has catered for a phenomenal almost 4,000 weddings and we forecast that as weddings continue in popularity this will only continue to grow.