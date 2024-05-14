Northern Ireland’s top 100 manufacturing and engineering businesses revealed
Northern Ireland’s top 100 manufacturing and engineering businesses have been revealed.
Insider’s annual Northern Ireland Manufacturing 100 (2023) is a list of the top manufacturing and engineering businesses that have a registered office based in Northern Ireland.
They have been ranked by turnover from their latest filed accounts at Companies House.
According to the list, poultry firm Moy Park, Craigavon topped the bill with £1.529.1million turnover and a pre-tax profit of £32.7million.
Next on the list was at number two was domestic appliances firm Glen Electric in Newry with a £773.7m turnover and £1.6m pre-tax profit.
Number three was Craigavon pharmaceuticals business, Almac with £735.1m turnover and £80.8m pre-tax profit, then at four was herbs and spices company SHS in Belfast with £641.4 turnover and £23.5m pre-tax profit.
And sitting in fifth place was Randox, based in Crumlin the health diagnostic products company had a turnover of £619.2m and pre-tax profit of £274.8m.
Other firms in the top 10 were Dale Farm Co-operative, Belfast, Short Brothers, Belfast, Terex GB, Dungannon, Foyle Food in Omagh and Caterpillar (NI) in Larne.
