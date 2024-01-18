Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The message was published on the accounts of the Belfast Burger Company, which has branches in Belfast and Larne.

It said: “Don’t worry we are not on strike …I was chatting to a friend and fellow small business owner just the other day he made a very good point.

"It’s us small businesses that should be on strike against the government and big energy companies etc.

Picture by Kelvin Boyes / PressEye - Belfast city centre during Northern Ireland's January 18 strike

"Government workers on strike for pay rise – what about us working night and day barely making a living after we pay the basic bills, pay the increasing minimum wage (and I don’t think minimum wage is enough or fair reflection on people’s work ethic), pay increased prices for produce, pay extortionate rates and still try to make a living?

"Often us self employed make much less than the minimum wage when calculated per hour of work we do?

"Government workers working 40 hours a week all the perks that come with each role, bus drivers couple of weeks ago 40 hour weeks sitting on their bums in a job they choose knowing the pay.

"I would like to see half these people on strike do a week in hospitality or self-employed they would all go back to their jobs thinking twice how easy they have it.

"So yes we are not on strike we are open as normal serving amazing burgers for takeaway or delivery.”

The message has since been taken down.

A large number of people responding on Twitter were critical of the company’s statement.

Among them was Brenda Gough (@BelfastBre, 9,000 followers, whose profile reads: ‘Socialist and paid up member of the Sisterhood. I say 'f**k' a lot.’)

She wrote: “Why is Belfast Burger Company chain issuing vile statements against workers having to take the biggest strike action we've seen for 50 years, here?

“Doesn't this business understand people are fighting for their lives and the survival of our infrastructures?”

Brendan Harkin (@brendanjharkin, a photographer with 12,000 followers) said: “The only thing I have to say about that Belfast Burger Company statement is that I hope any employees join a union.”

The Belfast Urbanist (@BelfastUrbanist, a 24-year-old with they/them pronouns who is Young Greens Ireland NI Organiser, 1,100 followers) wrote: “Taking a pot shot at 100,000 potential customers who have walked out to demand the pay rises they are long overdue has to be one of the least intelligent business decisions I've ever seen.”

Not all were critical.

Oakland Niner (@SirJamesNiner, 439 followers) said: “Belfast Burger company right. Greedy public sector workers; in unsackable jobs, with appalling sick records and fat cat pensions. While ordinary working people struggle in the cold. And these selfish leeches wouldn’t even grit roads, leaving old people at risk…”

In terms of reaction to the strike in general, whilst virtually all politicians have come out in favour of the strike, and whilst much of the discourse online was pro-strike, there were a number of dissenting voices.

Cllr Russ(ell) Bott (1,000 followers, @RussIanBott4):

"So what have we learned from today's strike? Most political reps haven't an original thought between them when tweeting 'solidarity', and public services are likely to be affected next week by thousands ringing in with 'the flu' due to collective poncing around in the frost.”

CaucasianMale (800 followers, @CaucasianMale3:

"Ex public sector for over 30years. Yes they have valid concerns, but risking lives is wrong. For this to be dressed up as anything other than money before lives is a smoke screen. Who is suffering? Unions don’t care.”

N / NW (@PrisonerNn4603, 300 followers):

!Holding the public to ransom, treating us like pawns in your dispute. Exactly what you’re accusing the Gvmt and DUP of doing. No difference #Hypocrites”

Dave bucko (900 followers, @KyleMoo49223300):

"Nurses I agree with, but the rest? Nah ain't having it with their mad demands.”

Ken (@johnston_ken, 170 followers):

"Nice to see that they’re on the march in the cold - do hope they don’t slip on ungritted roads and that they don’t need their a***s plastered at A&E - keep striking and save the economy some money.”

Joanne m (900 followers, @joannem94981348):