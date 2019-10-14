Novosco joins multi-national Cancom group

Novosco is set to join the Munich-based CANCOM Group as part of a significant deal announced today.

The Belfast-based IT service provider, which was founded by Northern Ireland entrepreneurs Patrick McAliskey and John Lennon, is being acquired by the multi-national organisation as it seeks to expand in the UK and enter the Irish market.

Novoscom which also has offices in Dublin and Daresbury, currently employs around 300 people, mostly based in Belfast, and counts a wide range of public, private and voluntary sector organisations amongst its customers, including several large UK NHS Trusts and housing associations.

CANCOM is an IT solutions provider that supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT.

It employs more than 3,500 people worldwide and has a market presence in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Slovakia, Great Britain and the USA.

In a statement, Patrick McAliskey and John Lennon, directors of Novosco Group Limited, said that the deal is a perfect fit for both companies.

“This is a hugely positive and exciting development for Novosco, our people, our customers and the communities in which we operate, bringing together two companies with very complementary expertise and very similar cultures, ambitions and outlooks.

“CANCOM is a world-class business with a global reach that sees the addition of Novosco’s people, expertise and customer-base as a core part of its strategy for growth. The combined specialisms, resources and skills of the two businesses creates a very strong platform from which to further enhance the service we provide to our existing clients and to challenge for new and exciting contracts.”

Thomas Volk, CEO of CANCOM SE, commented: “Novosco’s product portfolio extends our capabilities tremendously and the customers we serve complement each other perfectly. Virtually all Novosco customers have no business connection to us yet.

“In addition, the transaction gives us direct market access in Ireland for the first time, and around 300 specialist staff and a highly profitable business will join CANCOM. We are very excited about this acquisition.”

Mr. Lennon, co-founder and current sales director of Novosco, will take over as joint managing director of CANCOM UK, with Martin Hess who is currently managing director of CANCOM UK.

He stated: “We have the most expert people in the business and have a reputation across the UK and Ireland for industry-leading IT managed services. I am very proud of what we as a team have achieved together and as part of the CANCOM Group, I am incredibly excited about what we will achieve together into the future.”

Mr. McAliskey, currently managing director of Novosco, will continue to be a shareholder of and advisor to CANCOM UK.