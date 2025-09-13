In an emotional statement the team behind Oliver’s Restaurant expressed gratitude to their loyal customers, exceptional staff, and pride over 'sitting in the top 20 restaurants on TripAdvisor and consistent 5* reviews'

A cherished cornerstone of the East Belfast dining scene, Oliver’s Restaurant in Ballyhackamore has announced it will close its doors for the final time on Sunday, September 21, marking the end of a decade-long chapter in the local community.

Situated on the bustling Upper Newtownards Road, Oliver’s has been celebrated for its modern European menu, warm ambience, and steadfast commitment to hospitality.

Since opening in 2014, it has become a beloved spot for locals and visitors alike, consistently ranking among Belfast’s top 20 restaurants on TripAdvisor and garnering glowing five-star reviews.

In an emotional statement shared on social media yesterday (Friday), the team behind Oliver’s expressed gratitude to their loyal customers, exceptional staff, and the wider neighbourhood that has embraced the restaurant over the years.

“It’s time to say goodbye from all of us at Oliver’s Restaurant,” the post read. “Sunday 21st Sept will be our last service.”

The tribute highlighted the contributions of head chef Thomas Wightman and general manager Ben Chin Fai Tsang, who were instrumental in shaping Oliver’s identity. The team also gave a heartfelt nod to several standout team members, including Daniel Stojcic, now recognised as one of the UK’s top wine sommeliers.

It continued: “Thomas has stood out – he was our Roy Keane - he has been instrumental in Oliver’s success. He brought two incredible chefs back with him in ‘23, Ionuț Ivan and Alex Perry, they were the most honest hard working guys we’ve had the pleasure of knowing."

In a fitting tribute to his legacy, Thomas will return to the kitchen for one final service on Friday, September 20, where he’ll present a special farewell menu.

To celebrate the restaurant’s journey, all diners between now and closing will receive a complimentary drink as a thank-you gesture. The team also encouraged those holding gift vouchers to redeem them before the final service.

“We are so proud of our neighbourhood restaurant, consistently sitting in the top 20 restaurants on TripAdvisor and consistent 5* reviews,” the message read.

“We feel now is the perfect time to bow out and let someone else guide this beautiful space for the next decade.

“Our last service will be on Sunday 21st Sept. If you have any gift vouchers please call in and use them.

“A complimentary drink for all diners between now and closing to celebrate our journey together.

“We were a neighbour restaurant and we were so pleased to be so well supported by the local neighbourhood and from further afield.