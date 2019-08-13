O’Neill’s sign up for Strabane BID

The Strabane BID received a major boost with news that O’Neill’s has joined to become a voluntary member of the scheme.

Strabane BID is as a business-led initiative, supported by legislation, where businesses in the town work together and invest collectively in local improvements to their business environment.

Making the announcement, Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director from O’Neills said: “As Strabane’s biggest employer we are committed to the prosperity and growth of Strabane Town. We believe that a renewed and reinvigorated BID programme can contribute to the collective effort necessary in driving Strabane Forward. Our contribution is a vote of confidence in the BID and we look forward to inviting customers to our O’Neills Retail outlet where they can purchase and spend the In-Strabane Gift Card.

Welcoming the support from O’Neill’s, Michael Kelly, Chair of the BID Company explained: “Having the company on board as part of Strabane’s BID scheme was hugely significant and a real boost to the project.

“O’Neill’s are a world recognised brand that specialise in the design, manufacture, personalisation and supply of high-end sportswear, including performance playing and kits, leisure and corporate wear, sports equipment and licenced apparel and merchandise. They employ over 750 staff at their production and retail facilities in Strabane and we are delighted to have them as part of Strabane BID.

“As part of their support for BID, the company will invest in the scheme financially by paying an annual levy as well as becoming an official member and distributor of the In Strabane Gift Card. Their involvement and support of Strabane BID is significant for us in terms of promoting and showcasing the value of BID to businesses across the Strabane area.”

Strabane was awarded BID by the Department for Social Development in 2016 as one of seven pilot areas in Northern Ireland to develop a BID. Since then it was put into action a five-year business plan that is funded by the businesses within the BID area.

The aim of BID is to raise the profile of Strabane and actively promote the town’s retail and tourism offering.

Encouraging other businesses to sign up, Michael said the more input from local businesses will help to achieve the goals set out in the BID business plan that sets out to develop Strabane town centre and make it a more appealing place for people to visit and shop in.

In an effort to get more businesses involved, the BID team host a weekly drop-in session at the Alley Theatre from 10am to 4pm where businesses can meet a representative from the Council’s business team to get advice on BID. The drop-in sessions scheduled for August will take place on 14th, 21st and 28th.

“The drop-in sessions are one of the many ways in which Council is increasing its engagement with businesses in Strabane and to encourage them to avail of the opportunities that the BID programme provides. With O’Neill’s signing up, we are hoping it will encourage other businesses to seize the opportunity to be part of our efforts to develop and enhance Strabane’s retail and tourism offering,” he added.

For more information on BID or to get a meeting with one of the business team Email: info@bidinstrabane.com

Web: www.bidinstrabane.com