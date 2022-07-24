Obituary: Sir William Wright, the businessman who put Ballymena on the map

As the family business, set up with his father Robert, went from the strength to strength, it eventually became the Wright Group, with Wrightbus as its best-known subsidiary.

As well as transforming a small family business into one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers, in the 1970s, Sir William began a career in politics, joining the Vanguard Unionist Progressive Party.

He became chair of the party and was elected to represent North Antrim at the Northern Ireland Constitutional Convention election in 1975.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir William Wright - 1927-2022

Like many from the Vanguard party he went on to join the Ulster Unionists, whom he represented on Ballymena Borough Council from 1981 to 1985 and again from 1993 to 2005, latterly as an Independent Unionist.

Sir William was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2001 Birthday Honours for services to bus industry and the community.

He was promoted to Commander of this Order (CBE) in the 2011 Birthday Honours.

As the Wrights Group marks its 70th anniversary year, a new centre named after one of the company’s founders has been established at Queen’s University Belfast, the William Wright Technology Centre.

Wright was then knighted in the 2018 New Year Honours.

Mid and East Antrim Council bestowed the Freedom of the Borough on Sir William in 2019 in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to global business and the local economy.

At the time he said: “To receive the freedom of the borough is a great honour, particularly as it is bestowed from my birthplace, the area where my business is based, and a place I am proud to call home.”

Wrightbus was the first company in the UK to produce an electric bus.

It also built London’s Routemaster double-decker – dubbed the ‘Boris Bus’ – which was ordered by the Prime Minister when he was mayor and chair of Transport for London, the capital’s public transport operator.

For many years Sir William has been a leading proponent of the development of environmentally friendly technologies, in particular for the reduction of fossil fuel usage and harmful emissions in buses.

His vision is to improve air quality in towns and cities in the UK and across the globe.

By continuing to take an active role in the business, he has pioneered the design and development of alternative fuel sources for public transport vehicles, including hybrid technologies, electric and hydrogen.

In 2016 the William Wright Technology Centre – a joint venture between the Wrights Group and Queens’ University – was named in his honour.

It came as the Wright Group marked its 70th anniversary year.

The centre continues to promote research and advanced engineering to facilitate the creation and incubation of technologies for the future development of the bus industry.

The facility at Queen’s School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering was named after Sir William, not only in recognition of his contribution to industry in Northern Ireland, but also his relentless drive in the promotion and development of new innovation and technology to reduce fossil fuel usage and emissions that are harmful to the environment.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “Sir William was an inspirational engineering pioneer.

“Since its foundation by William and his father, Robert, in a tin shed in 1946, his business grew to be a global leader in its sector and has provided employment for thousands of people, particularly in the local and surrounding area.

“Sir William’s vision, innovation and entrepreneurship was exceptional and he placed Ballymena, indeed Northern Ireland, on the map for manufacturing excellence.

“He was a trailblazing leader of industry and commerce.”

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Sir William was a man of immense standing, not just within Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector but also within the local community.

“The legacy that he leaves cannot be overstated.”

Sir William was a deeply religious man and was well known in the Braid District as a member of the Orange Order and the Royal Black Institution.

Before he became Sir William he was known as Dr William Wright, having been made a Doctor of Science at both Queen’s University and Ulster University.

Sir William was a loving husband to Ruby, Lady Wright, and devoted father of Mandy, Lorraine and Jeff.