OCO Global accepted into UN Global Compact

OCO Global, the international trade and investment specialist company headquartered in Belfast, has announced that it has been accepted onto the UN Global Compact, a movement of international stakeholders and companies who are committed to driving corporate sustainability.

The UN Global Compact was established to encourage business worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible practices, aligning international companies based on a framework of core principles which guide environmental, civic and governance policies.

The programme draws on a range of treaties and documents such as the UN Declaration of Human Rights and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

With a significant presence in international trade and investment, OCO’s footprint provides it with the opportunity to positively influence business practices across a broad range of international regions.

Commenting, Commercial Director, Gareth Hagan stated: “With the privileged role we play working with governments, trade and investment agencies and companies globally, we not only see the opportunity to positively influence corporate practices but, consider it incumbent on us to share best and emerging practices. It is through a committed and collaborative approach that all who operate within the corporate environment can help to make the changes which are so important to our society.”

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact brings business together with UN agencies, civic society and governments to advance ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. The initiative now has more than 9,500 participants in 161 countries, who are helping to alleviate extreme poverty, address labour issues, reduce environmental risks around the globe, and more.

More information visit: www.unglobalcompact.org.