OKTO Technologies have big plans with new London hub

Lisburn based OKTO Technologies has expanded its operations with the opening of a London office, following a period of continued export growth.

OKTO specialises in the development and delivery of smart building technology and control systems in some of the UK’s highest value residential and hospitality properties.

The need for a London base follows OKTO’s recent success in being awarded four major contracts to develop and deliver its bespoke smart building technologies to super-prime, residential developments currently under construction in the West End.

Situated on Buckingham Palace Road the new office is ideally positioned to service the new projects which include The Peninsula Hotel and Residences, Mayfair Park Residences, a triplex penthouse overlooking Hyde Park and Duke’s Lodge in Holland Park.

OKTO owner, Philip Dowds, believes the investment in a London base will enable the company to extend its network and reach, while also consolidating its relationship with key clients which include some of the top property developers and contractors: “This is a strategic move in response to increasing demand for our services and, as we have a large client base in London, it was the logical decision to base ourselves in the area and increase our footprint. We already have an established, valued client base in Great Britain and are therefore well placed to build upon this, offering innovative solutions to customers through our expert team and services.

“Our new office also allows us to tap into the tremendous talent in the region, scale our business and further enhance our core service offering - which is totally customer-focused.

“We have ambitious goals to grow our presence and capabilities between now and 2025, and this new space will fuel the next phase of our growth and development strategy. This is a further step in cementing OKTO’s name and position in the London market and is pivotal in fulfilling our vision to be the UK’s leading building technology systems company.”