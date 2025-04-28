Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Old Bushmills Irish Whiskey, Northern Ireland’s industry leader, is involved in a major investment in growth across India, now the biggest global market for the spirit.

The Co Antrim distillery has just set up its Travel Trade Range (GTR) in Hyderabad, New Delhi and Mumbai, three of the biggest and busiest airports in Asia. In 2024, for instance, the three transport hubs handled upwards of 125 million travellers.

The business is the latest investment by Bushmills in global travel.

The global expansion comes as Irish whiskey is facing new tariffs in the US, its biggest market.

Alex Thomas, Master Blender at Old Bushmills and The Sexton

The Sexton, also distilled at Bushmills, has just launched an exclusive 11-year old single malt for global travellers.

The recently expanded distillery, home to the world’s oldest licensed whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton is now making a significant impact on the global whiskey industry through an on going investment by US-based Proximo, the distributor which runs the business for owner Jose Cuervo of Mexico, in products, brands and facilities for international markets.

India is now recognised as one of the world’s biggest and most dynamic markets for whiskey, taking 260 million nine-bottle cases in 2024 and predicted to hit over 500million by 2034.

Premium whiskey is growing in popularity as disposable incomes increase across the huge nation. Demand for quality western products with strong brands is also growing rapidly in urban areas.

Alex Thomas, Master Blender at Old Bushmills and The Sexton

In India, Bushmills has now teamed up with Monika Alcobev to launch the rare single malt whiskeys malts including 10, 12, 15, and 21-year-old single malts from the renowned Bushmills “World Wood Series”, a collection of small batch, rare single malt Irish whiskeys, crafted in hand-selected casks from all over the world and meticulously matured at the historic distillery.

The collaboration epitomises Bushmills’ pioneering philosophy of restless progress, showcasing the brand’s extraordinary expertise in whiskey distilling.

Roy Summers, GTR head at Proximo Spirits, is excited by the launch of the whiskeys, saying: “We are delighted to be launching Bushmills across GTR in India, working closely with our colleagues in Monika Alcobev and our airport retail partners in Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai.

“Our travel retail exclusive range of Bushmills single malt Irish whiskies from the oldest licenced working distillery in the world, has been specially designed with the travel retail shopper in mind. We are now offering a range that has something for both whiskey explorers and enthusiasts, and for gifting. We’re excited to bring the Bushmills brand to life in these airport locations.”

The Sexton Irish Whiskey, a first line extension, as 11-year-old Single Malt, exclusively for Global Travel Retail, is crafted from 100 percent Irish malted barley and triple-distilled in copper pot stills at Bushmills.

The Sexton 11-year-old has been created by Master Blender Alex Thomas, who is celebrated globally for her dedication to challenging the status quo and pushing the creative boundaries of the Irish whiskey category. Alex is also master blender at Old Bushmills and has led a series of rare whiskeys.

“With the Sexton we continue to push boundaries and defy the conventional norms expected of a single malt,” says Alex. ‘We are instead guided by experimentation and intuition, which has led to the creation of the Sexton 11 Year Old Single Malt.

With this release I wanted to create something extra special for Global Travel Retail, capturing the essence of the Sexton Original while enhancing the impact and flavour from the sherry-soaked barrels.

“The liquid in this release was one of the first batches of stock I laid down over 11 years ago in the early days of my role.