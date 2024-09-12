Lidl ‘goes for gold’ as hundreds celebrate retailer’s first store in south Belfast bolstering the local job market, adding an additional 40 permanent jobs to a regional 1,300 strong workforce

Local politicians, middle-aisle bargain hunters and Rhys McClenaghan fans flocked to the opening of Lidl Northern Ireland’s new Boucher Road store today (Thursday).

The Olympic gymnast was joined by Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray for the ribbon cutting at Lidl Northern Ireland’s first south Belfast store.

Rhys McClenaghan, who made history at the 2024 Olympics as the first ever gymnast from the island of Ireland to win gold, welcomed local shoppers to the new flagship store when it opened at 8am this morning.

The retailer also celebrated the new store opening by donating £1,000 in store vouchers to two local charities, Barnados NI and Belfast & Lisburn Women’s Aid.

The opening of the new Boucher Road store – which is the 10th Lidl store in the greater Belfast area - reflects its plans to expand the Lidl footprint in Northern Ireland and provide more people with access to its ‘Go Full Lidl’ brand proposition for the first time.

The new, state-of-the-art, £7m ‘concept’ store will bolster the local job market, adding an additional 40 permanent jobs to a regional 1,300 strong Lidl workforce.

Welcoming hundred of shoppers through the door this morning is Craig Geary, store manager at Lidl Boucher Road, Rhys McClenaghan, Olympic gold medallist and Lidl Northern Ireland ‘Sport for Good’ ambassador, Micheal Long, sales operations director at Lidl Northern Ireland

Speaking at the opening of the new store which attracted hundreds through the doors within first opening hour, Lidl NI managing director Ivan Ryan, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to officially open our new Boucher Road store and to bring Lidl to south Belfast for the first time.

"This has been a highly anticipated project and we knew we would have a lot of interest in the new store, but we’ve been blown away by the number of customers visiting us this morning, and the positive response from both new and existing Lidl shoppers.

“The opening of Boucher Road – our 42nd store in the region – reflects our commitment to creating new jobs and investment across the region. Realising this new store has been a priority for Lidl Northern Ireland and I’d like to thank local residents and businesses for their ongoing support and for the warm welcome they have given us this morning.”

Welcoming hundred of shoppers through the door this morning is Sarah McKenna, sales operations director at Lidl Northern Ireland, Craig Geary, store manager at Lidl Boucher Road, Rhys McClenaghan, Olympic gold medallist and Lidl Northern Ireland ‘Sport for Good’ ambassador, Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray and Micheal Long, sales operations director at Lidl Northern Ireland

Positioned to the front of the National Football Stadium and Olympia Leisure Centre, the refurbished site includes an adjacent 148-space customer car park, complete with EV charging stations, redeveloping derelict land in an iconic Belfast location.

Developed in line with Lidl NI’s modern, ‘concept’ design and industry-leading sustainability standards, the new store also incorporates energy efficient features including roof solar panelling, reflecting Lidl Northern Ireland’s commitment to sustainability. The modern fit-out provides a premier shopping experience for customers, with wide aisles, an in-store bakery, longer till points and enhanced restrooms and employee facilities.

Lidl Northern Ireland ‘Sport for Good’ ambassador Rhys McClenaghan, explained: “It’s been an incredible morning, meeting the crowds of people who have come along to join us in celebrating the opening of the first Lidl store in south Belfast.

“As Lidl Northern Ireland has supported me along my journey to Olympic success, I am proud to be here supporting the Boucher Road team this morning, as they welcome new and existing shoppers to this impressive new store.”

Following successful opening day celebrations this morning, Lidl Northern Ireland is inviting shoppers to enjoy a weekend of family-friendly activities at Boucher Road store this weekend, September 14 and 15. Families can enjoy face painting, arts and crafts stations, archery, a petting farm and performances by the South Belfast Rock Choir.

