'One of Newry's busiest business parks' hits market at £2.8million as agent touts prime investment opportunity

By Claire Cartmill
Published 28th Sep 2025, 19:37 BST
A significant portion of 'one of Newry's busiest commercial hubs', Carnbane East Industrial Estate, has been listed for sale as a going concern with an asking price of over £2.8 million.
A significant portion of ‘one of Newry’s busiest commercial hubs’, Carnbane East Industrial Estate, has been listed for sale as a going concern with an asking price of over £2.8 million. Credit Mckibbin Commercial
It is understood the trading businesses within the centre will be unaffected by the sale of the property

A significant portion of ‘one of Newry’s busiest commercial hubs’, Carnbane East Industrial Estate, has been listed for sale as a going concern with an asking price of over £2.8 million.

Situated just two miles from Newry city centre, the 10-unit complex is located off Carnbane Way, in the heart of a thriving industrial zone. The fully let property currently generates an annual rental income of £186,385.75 and boasts a strong tenant line-up including Screwfix, Bassetts, Fyfes, Johnstone’s Decorating Centre, and PTS.

Marketed by McKibbin Commercial, the estate comprises five showroom and trade counter units and is being promoted as a "attractive commercial investment opportunity" with excellent connectivity to both Belfast and Dublin via road and rail.

A significant portion of ‘one of Newry’s busiest commercial hubs’, Carnbane East Industrial Estate, has been listed for sale as a going concern with an asking price of over £2.8 million. Credit Mckibbin Commercialplaceholder image
A significant portion of ‘one of Newry’s busiest commercial hubs’, Carnbane East Industrial Estate, has been listed for sale as a going concern with an asking price of over £2.8 million. Credit Mckibbin Commercial
The agent highlights the estate’s cross-border appeal and sustained occupier demand, describing it as a "hub for trade counter, distribution and showroom operators" in the region. Offers in excess of £2.8 million are being invited, reflecting a net initial yield of approximately 6.42% after purchaser costs.

The description added: “ The subject comprises a modern and well-established business park positioned on a prominent roadside frontage.

The scheme has been sub-divided into five showroom/trade counter units, all occupied by established tenants.

A significant portion of ‘one of Newry’s busiest commercial hubs’, Carnbane East Industrial Estate, has been listed for sale as a going concern with an asking price of over £2.8 million. Credit Mckibbin Commercialplaceholder image
A significant portion of ‘one of Newry’s busiest commercial hubs’, Carnbane East Industrial Estate, has been listed for sale as a going concern with an asking price of over £2.8 million. Credit Mckibbin Commercial

“Units benefit from modern construction, open-plan layouts, excellent servicing arrangements, and customer parking. The property’s design and tenant mix create a well-balanced and income-secure investment asset.”

It is understood the trading businesses within the centre will be unaffected by the sale of the property.

