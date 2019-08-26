‘One stop shop’ website will showcase Strabane

BID (Business Improvement District) in Strabane has launched a new website showcasing Strabane and its independent shops, services and national brands.

Instrabane.org aims to act as a ‘one stop shop’ for visitors and the local community to find out what’s on including events, where to eat, places to go out, family fun activities and where to shop.

The website provides information about local facilities, visitor attractions, arts, culture and heritage, accommodation and transport.

The site is also a resource for businesses to access up to date information and the latest news on BID in Strabane and how they can get involved.

Launching the site, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, said it could act as a key resource in highlighting Strabane’s unique offering.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in helping collate the very best that Strabane has to offer into one online resource that locals and visitors alike can access and plan their experience in the town.

“Instrabane.org is easy to navigate and gives details of the many great shops, restaurants, leisure and entertainment options the town has to offer as well as a news section where you can keep up to date with the latest developments in the area.

“With so much business taking place online the Invest in Strabane section of the website can play a key role in helping grow the local economy and showcasing the town’s compelling proposition as a location to invest and do business in.

The homepage of the website has a link where the public will be able to purchase the Instrabane gift card online.

The card can be redeemed in over 70 businesses in Strabane including retail, hospitality, leisure, arts and culture, health and beauty and more.

Established in 2016, the Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) Scheme aims to allow the local businesses in the town to take ownership of the decisions about how funds will be invested in return for an additional levy.

Members work collectively to identify initiatives and co-ordinate solutions to increase footfall for trading and bring more tourists to the town. The BID Board is represented by a broad range of business owners including national and independent retailers, leisure and others.