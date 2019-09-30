Online grocer to stock new Pomeroy produce

Co. Tyrone based Cloughbane Farm has secured a new listing with online grocery retailer Ocado.

Cloughbane Farm, in Pomeroy, has worked with Ocado since 2013 and supplies a selection of chilled pre-prepared meals.

Ocado will now stock its Cloughbane Little Farm products.

Lorna Robinson, managing director of Cloughbane Farm, said: “We’re delighted to expand the range of Cloughbane Farm products available online through Ocado to include Little Farm meals, which is also our first GB listing for the range.

Penina Kahtan, buying manager at Ocado added, “We are thrilled to stock Cloughbane Little Farm meals as we know how much our customers value choice when it comes to choosing nutritious and convenient options for their children.”